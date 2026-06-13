President Marcos Declares Special Nonworking Days for June Festivals and Anniversaries Across Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued multiple proclamations declaring special nonworking days in June to allow participation in founding anniversaries and festivals across various municipalities and cities in the Philippines. The proclamations cover events from June 15 to June 25, including commemorations for the Mt. Pinatubo eruption anniversary and numerous charter and founding anniversaries.

Malacañang announced on Saturday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed a series of proclamations declaring special nonworking days throughout June to commemorate significant local events and anniversaries across the Philippines .

These proclamations aim to grant residents the full opportunity to participate in and enjoy the celebrations without work obligations. The first of these, Proclamation 1293, declares June 15 a special nonworking day in Pampanga to observe the 35th anniversary of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption. On the same date, Proclamation 1294 designates June 15 as a special nonworking day in Buguey, Cagayan, for its 430th founding anniversary.

Expanding the observances, Proclamations 1295 through 1301 collectively declare June 16 a special nonworking day in several localities: Dumalinao and Molave in Zamboanga del Sur, Pamplona in Negros Oriental, Pili in Camarines Sur, La Trinidad in Benguet, Ilagan City, and San Miguel in Surigao del Sur. Each community has its own milestone: Dumalinao will commemorate its 70th founding anniversary, while Pamplona and Pili will mark their 76th and 71st founding anniversaries, respectively.

Ilagan City will celebrate its charter anniversary, and La Trinidad, Molave, and San Miguel will observe their founding anniversaries. Proclamation 1302 sets June 17 as a special nonworking day in Bindoy, Negros Oriental, for its charter anniversary. Proclamation 1303 declares June 18 a special nonworking day in Barlig, Mountain Province, for its 60th founding anniversary. Under Proclamations 1304 and 1305, June 20 is a special nonworking day in Lipa, Batangas, and Guinayangan, Quezon, for their founding anniversaries.

Proclamation 1306 designates June 22 as a special nonworking day in Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, for its founding anniversary, while Proclamation 1307 declares June 23 a special nonworking day in Batac, Ilocos Norte, for its 19th charter anniversary. Proclamations 1308 and 1309 declare June 24 a special nonworking day in Masbate City for the Bagat-Dagat Festival and in Caba, La Union, for its founding anniversary.

Finally, Proclamations 1310 and 1311 set June 25 as a special nonworking day in Calanasan, Apayao, and Sabangan, Mountain Province, for their founding anniversaries. In issuing these proclamations, Malacañang emphasized that it is fitting and proper to allow the people of these localities full participation in the occasions. The proclamations were signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, acting under the president's authority.

According to Department of Labor and Employment rules, the no work no pay principle applies to employees who do not work on these special nonworking days, unless a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise. For employees who do work on these days, they are entitled to 130 percent of their daily rate for the first eight hours; if the day also falls on their rest day, the rate increases to 150 percent.

This series of proclamations underscores the administration's recognition of cultural heritage and local identity through the observance of these significant dates





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Special Nonworking Days Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Founding Anniversaries Charter Anniversaries Mt. Pinatubo Local Holidays Proclamation Malacañang Department Of Labor And Employment

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