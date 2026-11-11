President Marcos Declares Multiple Special Non‑Working Days Nationwide

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued 17 proclamations designating special non‑working days across the Philippines to honor local fiestas and founding anniversaries.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed 17 proclamations declaring special non‑working days in municipalities and cities across the Philippines, aligning national holidays with local celebrations.

Official Designations for Town Fiestas and Anniversaries

Proclamation No. 1505 designates November 25 a non‑working day for residents of Luna, La Union, to commemorate its town fiesta. Proclamation No. 1506 declares November 25 a non‑working day in Gattaran, Cagayan for the Panagsalukag Festival. Proclamation No. 1503 sets November 20 as a non‑working day in Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya for its founding anniversary.

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Proclamation No. 1511 marks November 14 as a non‑working day in San Clemente, Tarlac for its 150th founding anniversary. Proclamation No. 1513 sets December 9 as a non‑working day in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, for its charter anniversary. Proclamations Nos. 1500 and 1509 declare November 11 a non‑working day in Taysan and Taal, Batangas, respectively, for their founding anniversaries and traditional races.

Additional Cities and Provinces Added to the Calendar

Proclamation No. 1510 declares November 13 a non‑working day in Tanay, Rizal for the 16th Hane Festival. Proclamation No. 1504 sets November 23 as a non‑working day in Angono, Rizal for the Higantes Festival. Proclamation No. 1507 declares November 26 a non‑working day in Dasmariñas, Cavite for its founding anniversary.

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Proclamation No. 1512 marks November 16 a non‑working day in Occidental Mindoro to celebrate its 76th founding anniversary, replacing Sunday, November 15. Proclamation No. 1502 declares November 17 a non‑working day in Aroroy, Masbate for its founding anniversary.

Seasonal and Charter Celebrations Included

Proclamation No. 1514 designates January 8 as a non‑working day in Calubian, Leyte for its founding anniversary. Proclamation No. 1515 designates January 12 as a non‑working day in the City of Valencia, Bukidnon for its charter anniversary. Proclamation No. 1517 sets November 12 as a non‑working day in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur for its founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 1516 declares November 11 a non‑working day in the Municipality of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato for its 44th founding anniversary. Proclamation No. 1501 designates November 13 a non‑working day in Pantukan, Davao de Oro for its 89th founding anniversary and the 24th Pasaka Festival.

Implementation and Signatory Authority

All proclamations were signed by President Marcos Jr. and formally issued under the authority of the monarch. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed the documents on behalf of the president, ensuring nationwide observance of the designated special non‑working days.