President Marcos Commends Bureau of Customs for Modernization and Anti-Smuggling Efforts

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. praised the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for its significant progress in modernization, revenue performance, and the fight against smuggling during the agency's 123rd founding anniversary celebration.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos delivered a speech commemorating the 123rd founding anniversary of the Bureau of Customs ( BOC ) on February 7 at the Philippine International Convention Center. The event gathered key government officials and customs personnel to highlight the agency's achievements, ongoing modernization efforts, and steadfast commitment to integrity in public service.

President Marcos emphasized the Bureau's vital role in the nation's economic development, citing its contributions to revenue collection, trade facilitation, and border security. Recognizing past challenges, he expressed confidence in the agency's transformation under its current leadership. \The President commended the BOC's digitalization efforts, noting its 96.99% digitalization rate as of December 2024. He highlighted the automation of 161 out of 166 customs processes, significantly reducing inefficiencies and curbing opportunities for corruption. He also recognized key innovations, such as the Overstaying Cargo Tracking System, the Enhanced e-Travel System, and the ATA Carnet Monitoring System, which have streamlined customs procedures and improved operational efficiency at ports and airports. \President Marcos also lauded the Bureau's strong revenue performance, reporting a record-breaking PhP931.046 billion in 2024—an increase of approximately PhP40 billion from the previous year. These collections directly support national programs, including infrastructure, education, and essential public services. The BOC's intensified crackdown on smuggling was also highlighted, with the agency seizing PhP85.167 billion worth of illicit goods in 2024—nearly double the previous year's total. These operations have bolstered fair market competition and protected local industries. In line with the Administration’s efforts against agricultural smuggling, the BOC turned over confiscated frozen mackerel to the Department of Agriculture, benefitting approximately 150,000 families. Additionally, the agency has reinforced accountability measures. President Marcos reported that 56 importers and customs brokers engaged in illicit activities were de-accredited, 45 criminal complaints were filed, and 18 convictions were secured. Disciplinary actions were also taken against erring customs personnel to uphold ethical standards within the organization





