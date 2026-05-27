President Marcos Calls Eid al‑Adha a Universal Lesson in Faith, Sacrifice and National Unity

In a televised address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr linked the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice to broader values of self‑lessness, communal strength and the vision of an inclusive Bagong Pilipinas, urging all Filipinos to turn the spirit of Eid al‑Adha into everyday acts of generosity.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr used his recent address to reflect on the deeper significance of Eid al‑Adha, describing the Muslim festival as a universal reminder of the power of steadfast faith, complete submission to the divine will, and the trust each individual places in a purpose larger than themselves.

He emphasized that the holiday's timeless message transcends religious boundaries, teaching that sacrifice offered with genuine love and intention becomes a source of profound strength for both the giver and the wider community. By surrendering what is just and noble, the president argued, people do not lose what they give away; instead, that offering is transformed into blessings that enrich households, fortify communal bonds, and elevate the shared humanity of all citizens.

Marcos highlighted that the spirit of selflessness embodied in Eid al‑Adha can foster greater understanding, unity, and justice across the nation. He called on Filipinos of every faith to allow the observance to inspire deeper reflection and to renew their commitment to the values that bind them together as one people and one nation.

The president urged citizens to carry the essence of the feast into everyday life, encouraging acts of generosity that contribute to building a more compassionate and inclusive vision of Bagong Pilipinas. In his view, the celebration is not merely a ritual confined to a few days but a catalyst for ongoing social cohesion, encouraging individuals to look beyond personal interests and act for the common good.

Eid al‑Adha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims around the world for three to four days. During this period, millions gather for special prayers at major mosques and Islamic centers, followed by the ritual slaughter of an animal-typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel-as a symbolic reenactment of the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The meat is divided into three portions: one for the family, one for friends and neighbors, and one for the needy, embodying the principles of charity and solidarity. In the Philippines, the holiday gives Muslim communities an opportunity to share their traditions with the broader society, while the president's remarks aim to reinforce the idea that such cultural expressions can serve as bridges toward a more inclusive and harmonious nation





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Eid Al‑Adha Ferdinand Marcos Jr Faith And Sacrifice National Unity Social Cohesion

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