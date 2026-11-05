President Marcos Appoints Rodil Zalameda as New Chief Justice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Rodil Zalameda the 28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He succeeds Alexander Gesmundo for a seven-year term ending in 2033.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed Rodil Zalameda as the 28th chief justice of the Supreme Court. This significant appointment places Zalameda at the helm of the nation's highest judicial body, where he will serve a mandatory seven-year term. The new chief justice is scheduled to serve until the year 2033 or until he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70, barring any unforeseen legal challenges or impeachment proceedings.

Zalameda Succeeds Gesmundo In Judicial Leadership

Rodil Zalameda officially succeeds Alexander Gesmundo, who is set to retire from his position on November 6. The transition marks a new era for the Supreme Court as Zalameda assumes the top judicial role previously held by his predecessor. His appointment ensures continuity in the judiciary while introducing a chief justice with a distinct legal history and set of notable rulings. This change in leadership affects the entire judicial landscape of the Philippines as the country adapts to new judicial priorities under the new chief magistrate.

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Rodil Zalameda Detailed Judicial History And Career

The 63-year-old incoming chief justice has a comprehensive career spanning decades of public service and legal practice. He was a product of the public school system for both his primary and secondary education before advancing to higher education. Zalameda obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of the East and subsequently earned his law degree from Ateneo de Manila University.

After passing the Bar examination, he began his professional journey as a branch clerk at the Makati City Regional Trial Court. He then ventured into private practice from 1990 to 1995, gaining valuable experience in litigation. In 1995, he became a public prosecutor, and seven years later, in 2002, he was appointed as Mandaluyong's city prosecutor. Notably, Mandaluyong is known as the home turf of the Abalos family, adding a layer of political context to his early prosecutorial career.

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His elevation to higher judicial offices occurred in stages. Zalameda was first appointed as a Court of Appeals associate justice. Eleven years later, then-president Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as an associate justice of the Supreme Court on August 6, 2019. Before his appointment to the highest court, Zalameda was known for holding Seat No. 7 in the middle of the bench as an associate justice. His path to the top position involved navigating a competitive selection process against four other contenders.

Competition Against Leonen And Caguioa For Top Post

Rodil Zalameda secured the chief justice position by besting four other prominent judicial contenders. Among the high-ranking competitors was Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, another senior justice appointed by former president Benigno Aquino III. Also competing for the prestigious role was Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, who is also a senior associate justice appointed during the Aquino administration.

The selection process highlighted the depth of talent within the current Supreme Court bench. By emerging victorious against such distinguished peers, Zalameda demonstrated the confidence the executive branch places in his judicial acumen. His appointment continues a historical streak of male chief justices in the country. Apart from the ousted former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, the Supreme Court has only recognized former chief justice Teresita de Castro as the only female top magistrate of the country.

Notable Rulings On Red-Tagging And Graft Cases

As an associate justice, Rodil Zalameda has authored and concurred in several landmark decisions that have shaped recent Philippine jurisprudence. One of his most notable rulings involved the acquittal of 97-year-old former first lady Imelda Marcos. The 50-page decision overturned a Sandiganbayan verdict from November 2018, which had convicted the former first lady on seven counts of graft. The ruling had the concurrence of the first division members, signaling a significant shift in the legal outcome for the Marcos family.

Zalameda also played a key role in decisions regarding red-tagging practices. Activists noted that while the ruling was far from perfect justice, it provided a fighting chance against state attacks. The High Court acknowledged that red-tagging serves as a likely precursor to abduction or extrajudicial killing. The court recognized that being associated with communists makes a person a target for vigilantes, paramilitary groups, or even state agents. This legal recognition offers some protective framework for activists and civil society members.

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Rulings On Corporate Disputes And Government Fees

Beyond high-profile political figures, Zalameda has been involved in critical corporate and governmental legal matters. He concurred in a ruling that denied the plea of Tanduay Distillers Incorporated in a trademark case involving Ginebra San Miguel Incorporated. In this case, Tanduay was found liable for unfair competition and infringement for using the Ginebra Kapitan trademark. This decision reinforced intellectual property rights and fair competition standards in the Philippine market.

Additionally, Zalameda contributed to the ruling involving the payment of fees to lawyers hired by the government for the Piatco case. The decision determined that the hiring of foreign and local lawyers was irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant, and unconscionable. This ruling highlighted judicial scrutiny over government spending and procedural irregularities in high-stakes legal battles. He also concurred in a ruling stating that a certain transfer was unconstitutional, though the government may still be considered to have acted in good faith. These varied rulings illustrate the breadth of his judicial experience.

Longest Term Among Recent Chief Justices

Rodil Zalameda's appointment is expected to last until 2033, barring any quo warranto proceedings or impeachment. If he serves his full term, it will be one of the longest terms among recent chief justices. This longevity follows the ousters of former chief justices Corona and Sereno, which shortened previous tenures. A seven-year term provides stability for the Supreme Court and allows for long-term judicial planning. This extended period will significantly influence the legal landscape of the Philippines for the next decade.

The appointment of Rodil Zalameda marks a pivotal moment for the Philippine judiciary. With a strong educational background, extensive prosecutorial and judicial experience, and a record of significant rulings, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the chief justice position. His tenure will be closely watched by legal scholars, activists, and the general public alike. The transition from Alexander Gesmundo to Rodil Zalameda represents a new chapter in the country's judicial history, setting the stage for future legal developments and interpretations of Philippine law.