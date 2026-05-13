President Marcos Addresses Senate Unrest, Clarifies Government's Role and Joint Investigation

President Marcos addresses concerns over the chaos that occurred in the Senate on Wednesday night, clarifies the government's role in the incident and announces a joint investigation between the Senate and the Philippine National Police.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears in a video statement to address concerns over the chaos that unfolded at the Senate on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2026.

He states a joint investigation will be conducted between the Senate and the Philippine National Police over the gunfire incident. He clarifies the government is not behind the incident and soldiers and personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation did not enter the Senate. He also denies the government ordered the arrest of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa amid a standing ICC arrest warrant.

The Senate President and Interior Secretary confirm no OSAA personnel or Senate staff were injured and deny knowledge of who is behind the incident. The Armed Forces of the Philippines clarify Marine personnel seen inside the Senate were part of the military's regular security detail. Supreme Court ordered government officials to comment within 72 hours on the manifestations filed by Dela Rosa seeking protection from arrest





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