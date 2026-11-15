Presente by ArteFino Expands to Alabang and Makati for 10th Anniversary

ArteFino marks its decade with a holiday fair at St. Paul College of Makati and Alabang Town Center, featuring 135 brands and charity initiatives for the community.

ArteFino, the premier Filipino artisanal trade fair, announced its 2024 holiday edition, Presente by ArteFino, at St. Paul College of Makati in Poblacion on Nov. 12. This unconventional venue selection marked a significant departure from the fair's traditional posh settings at Rockwell, aligning instead with a community-focused mission to distribute Noche Buena packs to approximately one hundred families.

ArteFino Ten Year Milestone and Venue Shift

Cedie Lopez-Vargas, a founder of ArteFino, emphasized that the decade milestone arrived during a period of economic hardship, where many Filipinos are losing hope and facing rising costs. The decision to hold the announcement at a public college in Makati, their home base, reflected a desire to give back in a meaningful way that counteracts the prevailing negative atmosphere. Rather than simply promoting products, the event aimed to provide tangible assistance to local communities through direct gift-giving and support.

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The fair's operational scope has also expanded significantly to reach a wider audience. While the main event continues at The Fifth at Rockwell from Nov. 26 to 29, a parallel installation will take place at Alabang Town Center from Dec. 10 to 13. Alabang Town Center was acquired last year by Rockwell Land Corp., a business unit of the Lopez family to which Ms. Lopez-Vargas belongs. This strategic expansion allows the fair to connect with patrons who previously requested events in the South, fulfilling a long-standing goal since the fair's inception.

135 Brands and Diverse Artisanal Offerings

Across both venues, Presente by ArteFino will showcase a total of 135 artisanal Filipino brands, with 17 of them exhibiting exclusively at the Alabang Town Center location. The curated selection includes well-known entities such as Manila (woven straps), KOKO Slow Living (natural soaps, candles, home fragrances, and care products), and Ethnique (accessories and garments). The inventory has been updated to reflect broader demographics, featuring menswear brands Intricado and FreshElement, as well as Cut the Craft for artisanal apparel, ensuring a more gender-equal shopping experience.

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The founders-Ms. Lopez-Vargas, Armita Rufino, Maritess Pineda, Susie Quiros, and Marimel Francisco-stated in a joint statement that this year's fair features more brands run by the younger generation. They emphasized their endeavor to reach more people and bring their message of intentional, meaningful holidays to new locales. The addition of the holiday edition, which began only about five years ago, allows exhibitors to showcase a wider array of products than their annual single-event schedule permits.

HeArteFino Grants and Circular Economy Projects

ArteFino's social impact arm, HeArteFino, is central to the fair's mission this year. Ms. Lopez-Vargas announced a new project by HeArteFino grantee Zarah Juan, who leads the Barong Yugto, Barong Buhay (BYBB) initiative under ArteFino's Maker's Lab. In collaboration with design students from the SOFA Design Institute, the project engages multiple sectors to create a circular supply chain model for textile waste.

Through SparkPH, the initiative has partnered with the local government of Quezon City to gather old discarded garments. Students from SOFA Design Institute reimagine these materials into tote bags, skirts, blouses, Christmas lanterns, and accessories. The production phase involves persons deprived of liberty in Quezon City, who bring these designs to life, thereby providing vocational training and economic opportunities to a marginalized group.

Community Support and Future Initiatives

HeArteFino will also feature new colorways in collaboration with IslaTek, a farm-to-fabric initiative exploring Filipino tropical textiles. Proceeds from the sales of these products will fund the HeArteFino grantees, sustaining the programs through a self-sustaining circular model. Ticket sales from all ArteFino trade fairs are also dedicated to these causes, allowing visitors to directly support these social enterprises.

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In a move to extend help beyond their traditional partner communities, ArteFino has started working with the Makati city government to identify and support pocket communities in the area. The Alabang Town Center installation will further enhance the festive atmosphere, lit by Christmas lanterns from the Tukod Foundation and serenaded by the children's choir of the Tuloy Foundation on Dec. 13. These efforts underscore the fair's commitment to addressing social issues while celebrating Filipino craftsmanship during the holiday season.