Preparing Children for School: Tips from a Child Clinical Psychologist

Child clinical psychologist Dr. Anna Tuazon has shared her advice on how to prepare children for school. She suggests establishing a bedtime routine, reducing TV time, and starting recreational reading. Tuazon also advises parents to be role models, ease their fears and worries, and show them that they are talking to their teachers.

Child clinical psychologist Dr. Anna Tuazon has advised parents to set up a new routine for their kids as they approach the first day of class.

According to Tuazon, parents should establish a bedtime routine, reduce TV time, and start reading to their children again. However, she emphasizes the importance of recreational reading that makes reading enjoyable for the kids. Tuazon also suggests that parents be role models to their children, ease their fears and worries, and show them that they are talking to their teachers.

Additionally, she advises parents to bring their kids to school before the first day to make them comfortable in their new environment. The psychologist's advice is based on her experience of working with children and understanding their needs. One parent, Apple Capinig, has shared her experience of letting her child get used to schooling. She said that her child was excited to see the toys in the classroom and asked if they could play.

Another parent, Joana Aspiras, has started teaching her child how to write and treat her future teacher with respect. Aspiras has also brought school supplies and is slowly letting her child get used to the idea of schooling. Tuazon's advice is aimed at making the transition to school smooth and enjoyable for both parents and children





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Child Clinical Psychologist Dr. Anna Tuazon School Preparation Bedtime Routine Recreational Reading Role Models

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