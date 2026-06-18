Pre‑Trial Conference Sets Stage for Vice President Duterte‑Carpio Impeachment Trial

The Senate hosts the first pre‑trial meeting between House prosecutors and the vice president's defense team, outlining procedural steps ahead of the July 6 impeachment hearing.

Members of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s defense team and the House prosecutors gathered at the Senate chambers on Monday for the pre‑trial conference that precedes the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte ‑Carpio.

The session marked the first formal meeting of the two opposing panels after the Senate resolved to sit as an impeachment court on July 6. Both sides presented brief statements outlining their respective positions and the procedural roadmap they intend to follow. Attorney Michael Poa, who leads Duterte's legal counsel, told reporters that the hearing was a routine step aimed at "stipulating the facts and simplifying the issues" that will later be examined in full before the senator‑judges.

He emphasized that the pre‑trial is not a substantive hearing on guilt or innocence, but rather a procedural forum to establish the evidentiary framework, set timelines for the submission of pleadings, and resolve any preliminary disputes over jurisdiction or admissibility of documents. The House prosecution panel, headed by Representative Rufus Rodriguez, was represented by a team of senior prosecutors who have been preparing the case since the House of Representatives voted to impeach the vice president on May 18.

The impeachment articles allege a range of misconduct, including a culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes. The prosecutors indicated they would seek the use of the Filipino language for the trial proceedings, arguing that it would ensure broader public comprehension and uphold the rights of citizens to understand the process.

They also requested that the Senate allow for translations of key documents and testimonies into regional dialects, a move that reflects the multilingual nature of the Philippines and the high public interest in the case. Vice President Duterte‑Carpio's legal team responded to the House's accusations by filing a comprehensive answer on June 1, in which they urged the Senate to dismiss the impeachment case in its entirety.

The answer contends that the articles lack sufficient factual basis, violate the principle of due process, and are politically motivated. Among the arguments presented, the defense highlighted inconsistencies in the evidence, questioned the credibility of several witnesses, and invoked precedents where impeachment attempts were deemed premature or unfounded.

The defense also pointed out that the House had previously impeached the vice president in a prior session, raising concerns about double jeopardy and the proper use of impeachment as a political tool. As the pre‑trial concluded, both panels agreed on a schedule for the exchange of pleadings, the filing of motions, and the setting of a date for the full hearing of the case.

The Senate, acting as the impeachment court, will later convene a panel of twelve senator‑judges to hear the substantive arguments, examine witnesses, and render a verdict that could have significant ramifications for the political landscape of the Philippines





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Impeachment Sara Duterte Philippine Senate House Prosecutors Legal Proceedings

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