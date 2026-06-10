Pre-trial Conference for Vice President Sara Duterte's Impeachment Proceedings

The pre-trial conference aims to expedite proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte and avoid setbacks endured during the Corona trial, which didn't have a preliminary hearing. It involves placing Duterte's lawyers and the House prosecutors in one room to discuss which evidence they both agree on to be authentic and what ground rules they are both comfortable with.

A pre-trial conference can help expedite proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte , and avoid setbacks endured during the Corona trial, which didn't have a preliminary hearing .

The pre-trial conference is expected to place Duterte’s lawyers and the House prosecutors in one room and discuss which evidence they both agree on to be authentic, and what ground rules they are both comfortable with, among other things. The constitutional process, which means it is neither criminal, civil, or administrative, seeks to hold impeachable officials accountable. Neither the 1987 Constitution nor the Senate rules handbook has explicit provisions on pre-trial proceedings.

Resolution No. 39, adopted by the Senate in 2011, however, states: ‘The provisions of the Rules of the Senate and the revised Rules of Court shall apply suppletorily whenever applicable. ’ The 2019 amendments to the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure outline the purpose of a pre-trial: it seeks to simplify issues, limit the number of witnesses, and set trial dates, among others.

It also asks both camps to submit a pre-trial brief, which includes a statement of the case and the reliefs prayed for, a summary of admitted facts, main factual and legal issues to be resolved, documents or other object evidence to be marked, and the summary of their respective testimonies. Under these rules of court, a pre-trial order shall be released by the court, containing matters resolved during the pre-trial conference.

The June 9 notice signed by Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian and sent to both the Duterte camp and the House prosecutors appears to rely on these rules of civil procedure. It invited both camps to submit a pre-trial brief by June 15, containing their admitted facts, proposed stipulations, a list of documents they have, and their list of witnesses and the purpose of their intended testimonies.

Akbayan Representative Chel Diokno, one of the 11 House prosecutors, previously said that the prosecution panel eyes to present 25 witnesses for the trial. If there is evidence that either camp discovers only after the pre-trial conference, they can still use it, provided that they do not surprise the opposing side and the impeachment court at the last minute.

They have to identify the witness or the physical evidence, as well as the purpose they will serve, three days prior to their presentation. The proceedings will be closed to the media and the public to provide the ‘widest freedom and latitude’ in achieving the objectives of the pre-trial conference.

The Philippines has only two frames of reference — the trial of former president Joseph Estrada from 2000 to 2001, and the trial of former Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona in 2012. The Estrada trial also held a pre-trial conference, presided over by then-Supreme Court chief justice Hilario Davide, on December 6, 2000, during which both camps agreed to present 54 witnesses and complete the trial proper within 34 days (although neither goal was achieved).

The Corona trial, on the other hand, did not have a pre-trial conference despite the magistrate’s insistence. The defense panel argued that the complaint was rushed, and then-Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile ruled there was no need for a preliminary hearing, resulting in the full trial proper. Diokno, who was a private prosecutor in the Estrada trial, expressed disappointment over the lack of a pre-trial proceeding in the Corona trial.

‘A pre-trial really would have made everything much faster and simpler. All the witnesses could then be laid out, all the exhibits and documents could be marked, so that in the actual trial, you can go straight to calling the witness and asking them questions,’ Diokno had said





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Pre-Trial Conference Sara Duterte House Prosecutors Constitutional Process Senate Rules Handbook Rules Of Civil Procedure Pre-Trial Proceedings Trial Of Former President Joseph Estrada Trial Of Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Re Pre-Trial Conference Expedite Proceedings Avoid Setbacks Corona Trial Preliminary Hearing Pre-Trial Order Pre-Trial Brief Witness Disclosure Sequence For Presentation Of Evidence Order Of Trial Media And Public Closure Widest Freedom And Latitude Pre-Trial Conference Expedite Proceedings Avoid Setbacks Corona Trial Preliminary Hearing Pre-Trial Order Pre-Trial Brief Witness Disclosure Sequence For Presentation Of Evidence Order Of Trial Media And Public Closure Widest Freedom And Latitude

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