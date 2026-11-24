The Professional Regulation Commission announces 2,375 passed the November 2026 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination across multiple Philippine regions with registration starting December 21.

The Professional Regulation Commission has released the final results for the November 2026 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination. A total of 2,375 candidates out of 2,734 registered examinees successfully passed the rigorous board examination administered in November 2026. This approval confirms their eligibility to practice professionally in the agricultural engineering sector across the Philippines.

Examination Coverage and Board Members

The licensure examination was conducted by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering across ten distinct cities in the National Capital Region and major provinces. The testing centers included NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, and Tuguegarao. The examination process was supervised by Engr. Sherwin O. Valdez, who served as Chairman, alongside Board Members Engr. Caesar Joventino M. Tado and Engr. Ireneo C. Agulto.

Also read BSP Launches National Strategy for Financial Education 2026 to 2032

Online Registration Requirements and Process

The Professional Regulation Commission has mandated that all successful examinees must undergo an online registration process for their Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration. This digital service officially opens on December 21, 2026. The commission has directed all successful candidates to visit the official PRC website to access the registration portal and follow the specific instructions provided for account creation and document submission.

Mandatory Documents for Registration

Successful candidates must prepare specific documentation to complete their registration without delay. The PRC requires examinees to bring a screenshot of the system-generated Registration Form as proof of their online application status. Additionally, applicants must present a valid government-issued Identification Card during the verification process to confirm their identity and professional status.

Advertisement

Personal Appearance and Oath Ceremony

The Professional Regulation Commission emphasizes that successful examinees must personally appear for registration to sign the official Roster of Registered Professionals. This physical signature is a mandatory legal step before the issuance of professional credentials. The specific date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony for these new professionals will be announced at a later date, and candidates should monitor official PRC channels for updates.

Institutional Performance Recognition

In accordance with Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024, the Professional Regulation Commission also recognized the top ten performing schools from the November 2026 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination. This resolution highlights the academic institutions that contributed significantly to the high passing rates and overall performance of their graduates in this critical professional field.