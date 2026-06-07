Prada Unveils Space Suit for NASA Astronauts

Italian fashion house Prada has unveiled a new inner-layer garment set to be worn by NASA astronauts heading into space, underscoring the brand's push to be the first major luxury player to make inroads in the space industry.

Italian fashion house Prada has unveiled a new inner-layer garment set to be worn by NASA astronauts heading into space. The body-hugging suit, created in collaboration with Houston-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space , features ventilation tubes knitted into the garment.

This move underscores Prada's push to be the first major luxury player to make inroads in the space industry. The new product follows Prada's splashy foray into space fashion in 2024 with the unveiling of a spacesuit that is expected to be used for NASA's Artemis 3 Earth orbit, set to launch in 2027, and the anticipated Artemis 4 moon landing in 2028. Luxury brands have long drawn inspiration from space travel.

However, Prada has gone beyond inspiration into an actual partnership as the space exploration and tourism industries develop. The company's interest in the space industry is motivated by two factors: gaining access to affluent consumers who are contemplating space travel and aligning the brand with avant-garde thought. Companies from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Elon Musk's SpaceX have leaned into space tourism for the wealthy.

The resumption of space exploration and human travel to the moon is bound to attract a lot of eyeballs, and luxury brands need to stay relevant and visible. Prada's push comes against a backdrop of a struggling luxury goods sector. After two years of contraction, the industry was showing signs of stabilization until the Iran war began at the end of February, disrupting travel and denting luxury spending far beyond the Middle East.

Other fashion and apparel companies have jumped on the space bandwagon, with Under Armour partnering with spaceflight company Virgin Galactic to create space apparel, while Columbia Sportswear has worked with space exploration company Intuitive Machines on space fabric technology. In luxury, it is important to be the first to do something, to be a trend-setter, and Prada's move is a step in this direction.

LVMH's Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Chanel are all interested in space travel but would likely find new ways to make inroads





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prada NASA Space Suit Luxury Fashion Axiom Space

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rolls‑Royce Unveils Spectre Series II with Extended Range, Higher Power and Bespoke LuxuryThe British luxury automaker expands its electric flagship, adding up to 638 km of range, faster charging, more torque and a host of custom interior touches, while keeping the iconic design intact.

Read more »

DOLE Unveils Plan to Modernize NLRC with Academy, Satellite Offices and Digital ToolsThe Department of Labor and Employment is modernizing the National Labor Relations Commission by adding a National Academy for Labor Justice, opening satellite offices in congested regions, and deploying technology to expedite case processing.

Read more »

American student missing in Japan found deadJames Higginbotham, a 20-year-old engineering student from Alabama, was found dead in a mountainous area outside Kyoto after disappearing during a family vacation. His body was discovered by a volunteer search-and-rescue group. He was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29, and his phone went dark later that night. An initial search by Japanese authorities involving around 100 officers, K-9 units and helicopters failed to locate him. His mother suggested he might have needed space.

Read more »

Bianca Pagdanganan's US Women's Open bid derailed with 75, Nelly Korda surges into leadBianca Pagdanganan's hopes for a strong finish at the US Women's Open faded with a four-over 75 in the third round at Riviera Country Club. She failed to make a birdie, carding bogeys on the 5th and 18th along with a double-bogey on the 9th, bringing her total to six-over 219. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda shot a second consecutive 67 to move into a tie for the lead with Sei Young Kim at seven-under 207. In Gee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez, and Yin Ruoning are within one stroke of the leaders.

Read more »