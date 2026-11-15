Prabowo Pledges Action on Indonesia Forest Fires Amid ASEAN Summit 2024

President Prabowo Subianto addresses 49th ASEAN Summit regarding Indonesia's severe 2024 haze crisis, promising firm legal action against companies linked to recent wildfires.

President Prabowo Subianto delivered a direct apology to Singapore and Malaysia on Sunday, acknowledging the severe impact of persistent forest fires in Indonesia on neighboring populations. Speaking at the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Indonesia n leader emphasized that his administration would enforce strict penalties against corporations responsible for the blazes while simultaneously establishing new institutional frameworks to prevent future incidents.

Indonesia Forest Fire Diplomatic Engagement

The diplomatic overture was confirmed by a statement released from Indonesia's presidential palace, detailing President Prabowo Subianto's personal appeals to leaders in Singapore and Malaysia regarding the ongoing environmental crisis. This gesture of accountability occurred against the backdrop of Indonesia fighting its most intense wildfire season in eleven years, which has scorched extensive landmasses primarily across the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Papua.

Also read Philippines Prepares for 49th ASEAN Summit Amid Trade and Business Discussions

During his address at the summit session, President Prabowo Subianto explicitly stated that the Indonesian government has already initiated firm actions against entities linked to the destruction. He further committed to continuing these legal measures while preparing to establish a new specialized body dedicated to strengthening forest-fire prevention strategies across the archipelago.

ASEAN Haze Control Ratification Status

The Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro addressed the diplomatic dynamics during a news briefing on Sunday, noting that Indonesia was notably candid about the steps taken to mitigate the haze. She highlighted that regional leaders encouraged all ASEAN member states to prioritize the ratification of the ASEAN Coordinating Center on Transboundary Haze Pollution Control as a critical step for long-term stability.

Advertisement

Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro emphasized that the candid exchange at the 49th ASEAN Summit reflected a shared regional concern over the transboundary nature of the pollution. The push for ratification aims to formalize mechanisms that can better coordinate responses to the recurring environmental disasters that periodically affect Southeast Asian air quality and public health.

Quezon City Safety Measures Implementation

In a separate operational development within the host nation, the Quezon City government announced mandatory midnight closures for specific entertainment venues to ensure heightened security during the summit period running from November 15 to 21. Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Executive Order No. 42, which requires businesses covered by the city's SAFE SEAL Ordinance to shut their doors by 12 a.m. to mitigate risks associated with large-scale international gatherings.

The LGU clarified that the Stops All Forms of Exploitation (SAFE) Seal is a voluntary certification for businesses implementing safety measures against exploitation, including human trafficking. While hotels and condominiums may remain open for lodging, any attached restaurants, restobars, and drinking lounges must comply with the midnight closure rule, although 24/7 fast-food chains and convenience stores remain exempt from this restriction.