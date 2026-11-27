A powerful Thanksgiving storm postponed the Macy's parade for the first time in its 100-year history and left nearly 1 million customers without power across the US East Coast, with hundreds of flights canceled.

A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations for millions of Americans on Thursday, postponing New York's famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history.

More than 900,000 homes and businesses were without power as heavy rain and strong winds from a Nor'easter battered the central and eastern United States. The storm created treacherous travel conditions during one of the country's busiest holiday periods. More than 961,000 US utility customers had no power as of 7:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT), according to PowerOutage.us.

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Storm Outages Hit Pennsylvania Hardest

Pennsylvania was hardest hit with more than 235,000 outages, followed by over 180,000 in New Jersey, 156,000 in Maryland and 132,000 in Virginia. The data also showed nearly 106,000 outages in Missouri, more than 56,000 in New York state and more than 21,000 in Delaware. At airports, nearly 400 flights were canceled and over 2,000 were delayed in the US, mostly in the East, according to FlightAware.

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The tracking service reported a total of 440 US-related cancellations on Thursday and more than 2,200 delays, with major airports in the Washington and New York City areas among the hardest hit. New York's parade, which sees brightly colored balloons travel through the heart of Manhattan, was pushed back to Saturday due to what organizers said was an abundance of caution. Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

The only other time the parade was not held on Thanksgiving Thursday was when it was canceled for three years during World War II. Organizers would have been only too aware of the gusting winds that wrecked the parade back in 1997 when a careening 18-foot figure of the Cat in the Hat toppled a lamppost, knocking one bystander unconscious.

Parade Postponed For Safety Reasons

While we are heartbroken that our parade was postponed, the safety of our partners, the safety of our participants and spectators is and always will be our top priority, said Macy's parade executive producer Will Coss. Wind gusts of 80 to 112 kph (50 to 70 mph) were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 90 kph (56 mph) at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS said strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast. Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned that rain-soaked ground and strong winds could increase the risk of falling trees and power outages.

Utilities and state officials had warned the combination of strong onshore winds and rain could cause widespread power disruptions. Conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved into New England, although blustery conditions with gusts of 40-56 kph (25-35 mph) were expected across parts of the East Coast on Friday.

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Flooding And Power Outages Reported

While flooding was reported up and down the East Coast, impacts were also felt inland, with powerful gusts and inundated soil leading to trees tumbling over onto power lines and homes. Authorities in the Maryland suburbs of the US capital Washington, worried about the impact of power outages on the water treatment network, asked nearly two million customers to conserve tap water consumption. Officials urged people to limit road travel, while several major bridges were closed due to high winds.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over the weather, urged residents to take precautions to stay safe. Keep your devices charged, report power outages directly to your utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines, she wrote on X. Some people improvised to still enjoy Thanksgiving, which is traditionally marked by gathering with family around a large meal, with turkey as the centerpiece. No electricity?

No problem, celebrity chef Jose Andres wrote on X, alongside a video of a candlelit dining room and lobsters cooking on a gas-powered stove. Separately on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had approved about $100 million in federal aid to Florida following severe storms and flooding there. He said the total included funding previously approved in connection with Hurricane Isaias.

The East Coast disruption came as Californians also suffered weather woes this week with massive waves battering the coast, prompting evacuations in some areas and soaking San Francisco.