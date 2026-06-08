Power Restoration Underway After 7.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Southern Philippines

A major earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude hit Maasim, Sarangani causing widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of households. The Department of Energy, together with the National Electrification Administration and National Power Corporation, has deployed rapid response teams to assess and restore damaged energy infrastructure including power plants, transmission lines, and distribution utilities.

In a statement, Garin reported significant damage to the energy infrastructure following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani and surrounding regions early Monday morning.

The initial impact affected at least four power plants, two transmission lines, four private distribution utilities, and eight electric cooperatives. Responding to the crisis, the President ordered the activation of the energy sector's response teams, deploying personnel from across the nation to assist with restoration efforts.

"As ordered by the President, the energy family activated our response teams in order to deploy as many men and women from all over the country to help restore the areas," Garin stated. She provided progress updates, noting that two power plants had already been fixed, transmission was partially restored, and four private distribution utilities along with seven electric cooperatives were back online.

"We are working hard and fast to bring back electricity and we ask for patience and understanding. First, we assess and then we restore when it is safe," she assured the public. The Department of Energy (DOE), in coordination with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the National Power Corporation (Napocor), mobilized rapid response teams to evaluate damage and expedite power restoration.

According to a press release, initial assessments confirmed that several areas were experiencing power interruptions, particularly within the franchise zones of specific electric cooperatives and private utilities. The list includes South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO 2), South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO I), Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative (SUKELCO), Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO), Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC), and Cotabato Light and Power Company (CLPC), along with neighboring localities.

The disruptions have impacted approximately 864,000 households, underscoring the scale of the disaster and the urgent need for coordinated recovery operations. The agencies emphasized that safety remains paramount, with assessments preceding all restoration work to prevent further hazards. Ongoing efforts focus on repairing damaged infrastructure and reestablishing reliable power supply to affected communities.

The partial restoration of transmission and the return of several utilities to operation indicate progress, though full recovery may take considerable time given the extent of the quake's impact. The government has pledged continuous support, and the energy sector is committing round-the-clock work to alleviate the burden on residents. The public is advised to stay informed through official channels and cooperate with safety directives during this period.

This event highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to natural disasters and reinforces the importance of resilient energy systems and emergency response protocols in seismically active regions





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Earthquake Power Outage Restoration Energy Infrastructure Philippines Quake Response Electric Cooperatives Transmission Lines

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