Power Restoration Efforts Continue in Regions Affected by 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The Department of Energy (DOE) continues its efforts to restore power in the regions affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the area. The number of missing persons has decreased, but search operations continue as many are still missing.

Patients are temporarily stationed outside the Sarangani Provincial Hospital in Alabel on June 9, 2026, after an influx of patients arrived following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region.

The Energy department also recognized line workers, engineers, electric cooperatives, local government units, emergency responders, and other energy sector workers for their 24-hour efforts. It also thanked those who worked in the field to restore power in communities and facilities amid the difficult situation. DOE ensured that it would continue its efforts to promptly restore power in the remaining affected areas.

The number of missing persons went down to 33 while those injured numbered 1,221, as OCD continues to validate the reported casualties. Search operations continue since many are still missing in Sarangani and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental. For the last three days, rescue personnel focused on Sarangani Island, Balut Island, Jose Abad Santos, all in Davao Occidental, and Glan in Sarangani Province. Almost 4,000 aftershocks have been recorded as of 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to PHIVOLCS, 966 of these aftershocks were plotted, while 64 were felt by residents in affected areas. PHIVOLCS obtained the data from the General Santos Seismic Station and the Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental Seismic Station. Marcos said that P100 million was also provided to the General Santos local government under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) to repair the damaged city hall.

The Department of Budget and Management will also release funds, also under the LGSF, for infrastructure repair in Sarangani and South Cotabato, he said





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7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Power Restoration Missing Persons Search Operations

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