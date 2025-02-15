Powell's 41 Points Power Clippers Past Jazz in Overtime

Norman Powell scored a season-high 41 points and James Harden added 32 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-116 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The Clippers overcame a 20-point deficit to secure their second win over the Jazz in three games.

In a nail-biting finish, the Clippers maintained their lead throughout overtime, despite Ben Simmons' debut for the Jazz. Powell's back-to-back baskets with 59 seconds remaining proved pivotal, establishing a 119-114 advantage that ultimately sealed the win. Kyle Filipowski led the Jazz with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Lauri Markkanen and John Collins added 20 and 17 points, respectively. Utah showcased impressive shooting, sinking 13 three-pointers and shooting 56.5 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, establishing a commanding 50-30 lead. However, the Clippers rallied before halftime, scoring on eight consecutive possessions, including six straight baskets. Powell's three baskets during this stretch, culminating in a score that narrowed Utah's lead to 57-52, proved instrumental in turning the tide.The Clippers finally overtook the Jazz in the fourth quarter, surging ahead 103-100 thanks to Powell's tipped-in layup and Harden's clutch step-back three-pointer. This 11-1 run shifted the momentum decisively in Los Angeles' favor. Isaiah Collier's two free throws with 45 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime. In other NBA action, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 105-98, with Stephen Curry leading the way with 27 points. The Pelicans secured a 140-133 victory over the Sacramento Kings, fueled by CJ McCollum's 43-point performance, including 11 points in overtime





