Possible rise in fuel prices due to geopolitical risks and supply constraints

The Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) trading at foreign exchange averages shows a dip in prices for diesel and gasoline, with diesel prices ranging from P2.00 to P2.50 per liter and gasoline prices ranging from P0.75 to P1.25 per liter. The source, attributed to the oil industry, suggests a possible increase in fuel prices due to geopolitical risks and supply constraints. Diesel prices are expected to rise due to the increased pressure caused by the ongoing geopolitical tensions, while gasoline prices are supported by the surplus supply after the global inventories were depleted. Additionally, the processing of refineries in Asia, which require a significant amount of crude oil, is expected to slow down, further impacting the supply chain.

Posibleng magkaroon ng pagtaas sa presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo—kasama ang diesel—sa susunod na linggo. Batay sa Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) trading at foreign exchange averages sa nakalipas na apat na araw, inihayag ng isang source mula sa oil industry ang magiging posibleng dagdag-presyo sa susunod na linggo: Diesel - P2.00--P2.50 per liter Gasoline - P0.75 -- P1.25 per liter Ayon sa source, muling tumaas ang pressure sa presyo ng diesel dahil sa mataas na halaga ng krudo kasunod ng muling paglala ng geopolitical risks sa Gitnang Silangan.

Samantala, suportado naman ang pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina dahil sa kakulangan ng suplay matapos mabawasan ang global inventories, kasabay ng pagbaba ng refinery output. Dahil dito, napipilitang magproseso ang mga refinery sa Asya ng mas mababang uri ng krudo, na hindi angkop sa kanilang mga pasilidad, bunsod ng kakulangan sa crude feedstock mula sa Gitnang Silangan. Karaniwang inaanunsyo ng mga fuel retailer ang pagbabago sa presyo tuwing Lunes at ipinapatupad ito kinabukasan ng Martes.

Ngayong linggo, epektibo noong Mayo 12, itinaas ng mga kumpanya ng langis ang presyo ng gasolina ng P0.40 hanggang P0.47 kada litro, habang ibinaba naman ang presyo ng diesel ng P9.53 hanggang P9.60 kada litro. Ibinaba rin ang presyo ng kerosene ng P13.30 kada litro. — Ted Cordero/FRJ GMA New





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Fuel Prices Geopolitical Risks Supply Constraints Crude Oil Refinery Output

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