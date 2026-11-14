Portugal Suffers Humiliating 4-1 Defeat To Denmark In Ronaldo's Final Home Match

Denmark thrashed Portugal 4-1 in Braga, marking a stark post-Ronaldo era start. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Denmark surged in Nations League Group A4 standings.

Denmark delivered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the Portuguese lineup just one week after the retirement of legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The match, played at the Estadio Municipal in Braga, served as a high-profile farewell stage for Portugal's iconic captain, yet the result signaled a challenging new beginning for a team searching for identity without its greatest star.

Hojlund's Brilliance Shines In Braga

Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the decisive figure for the Danish side, delivering a masterclass performance that included two spectacular goals. Hojlund opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a brilliant volley that left the Portuguese defense helpless, and he doubled his tally seven minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the area after dribbling past defender Ruben Dias. His clinical finishing was instrumental in securing a comprehensive victory that has propelled Denmark into second place in Group A4, bringing them within striking distance of a quarter-final spot.

Also read Uruguay Defeats Argentina 2-1 Without Messi in Buenos Aires

Dominant Performance By The Danes

Denmark controlled the tempo of the game from the opening whistle, displaying a level of dominance that caught the Portuguese side off guard. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had already given Denmark the lead just before halftime with a spot-kick in the 43rd minute, setting the stage for the second-half onslaught. The Danish coaching staff praised the collective effort, with manager Morten Hjulmand noting that every player, including substitutes, delivered their best performance in a long time, validating their claim that the win was well-deserved based on superior execution and intensity.

Post-Ronaldo Identity Crisis Emerges

Before the kick-off, the atmosphere was charged with emotion as Portugal honored Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced his exit from international football last week. The team and mascots wore jerseys with Ronaldo's number seven and his name, while fans displayed a large banner reading Thank you captain and applauded as the match clock hit the number seven. Despite this tribute, the on-field reality was harsh for the home side, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes acknowledging that the team made critical mistakes and failed to contain a clinical Danish opponent, describing the night as one of learning rather than forgetting.

Advertisement

Group A4 Implications And Regional Results

The defeat complicates the narrative for Portugal, who had already secured qualification for the last eight matches after winning their previous four group fixtures. Denmark now sits on nine points from five games, trailing Portugal by only three points, and requires only a draw against Norway on Tuesday, 3-1 winners over Wales earlier, to guarantee progression. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the group, Norway took advantage of Portugal's struggles by defeating Wales, with Antonio Nusa opening the scoring just before the hour mark in Oslo. Erling Haaland contributed to the Norwegian victory with a cross for Andreas Schjelderup's goal and a penalty, leaving Wales to finish bottom of the group and face relegation to League B.

Historical Context And Future Challenges

Ronaldo, who made his debut for Portugal in 2003, leaves the international stage with world records for goals and appearances, having netted 146 times in 234 matches. His career highlight was winning Euro 2016, but his final period was marred by a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, leading to a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese football federation and his subsequent retirement. As Portugal looks to rebuild, they must address the defensive frailties exposed by Denmark, while Northern Ireland remains focused on securing promotion to League A for the first time in their history after their 1-0 win over Ukraine.