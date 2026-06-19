Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Earls Court 51: A Green Tribute to the 356

Porsche unveils the limited-edition 911 GT3 Touring Earls Court 51, celebrating 75 years since the first Porsche debuted at Earls Court in 1951. With a green hue matching the original 356, wood trim, and a 503-hp flat-six, only 51 units are available at £251,951.

Porsche has unveiled a new special-edition 911, the GT3 Touring Earls Court 51 , commemorating 75 years since the first Porsche was shown at London's Earls Court in 1951.

That original car, a 356, was green, and this GT3 is painted in a matching shade with aluminum flecks to catch and reflect light. Limited to just 51 units, the Earls Court 51 starts at £251,951, a significant premium over the standard GT3 Touring. But this is more than just a color choice; it is a tribute to the brand's heritage, complete with a host of bespoke details inside and out.

The exterior features a hood strip, high-gloss brake calipers, special badges, LED door projectors, and an Exclusive Design fuel filler. The interior draws inspiration from the original 356, utilizing the new GT3 Touring's backseat option. It is filled with leather, corduroy, special stitching, and wood veneer, including on the gearstick. An embossed 356 silhouette appears when the driver's door opens, accompanied by the tagline 'driving in its purest form.

' Union Jack motifs adorn the sun visors, and 'Earls Court 51' is etched into the headrests. Each car comes with a Porsche watch, a 1:18 model, a weekend bag, and a book detailing the car's development. Underneath the tribute skin, it is still a GT3, meaning a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six producing 503 hp, mated to a six-speed manual or optional PDK. The Touring package eschews the fixed rear wing for a subtle spoiler, preserving a clean profile.

Porsche also restored a classic 356 to the spec of the 1951 show cars, using information from their chassis numbers. That restoration took two years and retains the original 36 hp 1.1-liter flat-four. While that 356 is priceless, the Earls Court 51 is priced at £251,951, with only 51 units planned. For those who can afford it, this limited edition offers a blend of modern performance and classic Porsche charm that is hard to resist





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Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Earls Court 51 Limited Edition Porsche 356

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