Philippines imposes 60-day pork import ban as losses hit P27.9 billion

The Department of Agriculture has suspended pork imports for 60 days to aid local hog raisers, who lost an estimated P27.9 billion from January to July 2026 due to falling farmgate prices.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has imposed a 60-day ban on pork imports to provide relief to the local hog industry, which has suffered estimated losses of P27.9 billion from January to July 2026 due to falling farmgate prices.

The ban was formalized through Department Order 33, signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Nov. 7, under the authority of Republic Act No. 8800, the Safeguard Measures Act. The order suspends imports of fresh and frozen pork cuts, including ham and pork shoulder, as well as carcasses and edible offal, classified under the relevant Asean Harmonized Tariff Nomenclature codes.

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Pork Import Surge Statistics And Effective Dates

It takes effect upon the issuance of a Bureau of Customs order or 15 days after publication in two newspapers of general circulation, whichever comes first. The DA reported that pork imports in 2025 reached 836,240 metric tons (MT), a 42% increase from 2023. Imports accounted for 65% of the pork available on the market in the first half of 2026, up from 61% in 2025 and 39% in 2021.

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Domestic production covered only 65.5% of demand in 2025, a decline from 74.3% in 2021. In July, frozen pork imports hit 121,000 MT, up 83% from a year earlier and more than double the July 2024 level. Imports now represent 94% of pork inventory. Average farmgate prices dropped to P175.75 per kilogram in the first half of 2026 from P198.30 in 2025.

Local hog producers reported a 50-percent plunge from P240 to as low as P120 per kilogram. The DA estimates that if weak prices continue, losses could double to P55.8 billion by the end of the year. At a briefing, Secretary Laurel said the ban might be extended if the resulting farmgate price remains at or below breakeven cost, which is around P165 but could change monthly.

Secretary Laurel Explains Breakeven Prices And Plan

He noted that if fuel prices drop and an agreement is reached regarding oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz, breakeven might fall to P160 or P155. Laurel said planning for the import ban began in July, with an original target of early December, but the decision was moved up to this month. The DA is counting on the ban to raise farmgate prices by at least P50, though Laurel cautioned about potential speculation.

"We do not want people to speculate," he said, adding that if the anticipated price hike is attractive enough, "guaranteed, someone will hoard. " He also said holiday price increases are normal and the DA will keep them within the normal band, with no unusual spikes seen. Laurel said the preliminary findings show the surge in pork imports is putting severe pressure on local producers.

"We cannot allow an import surge to undermine an industry that is still struggling to recover from years of ASF-related losses," he said. The DA also approved a maximum suggested retail price for major pork cuts last year to help temper food inflation while continuing consultations with stakeholders. The Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines, Inc., Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, Inc., and the Philippine Pork Council said in a joint statement that the 60-day freeze is not enough.

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Industry Groups Demand Tariffs And Criticize Short Ban

They want tariffs restored to 30% for shipments within the minimum access volume quota and 40% for those exceeding it; current tariffs are 15% and 25%, respectively.

"Anything less will provide only temporary relief while leaving local producers exposed to the same market pressures that they have brought in the industry to the brink of collapse," they said. The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) welcomed the ban as temporary relief but again pressed the government to restore tariffs on imported pork, saying the government must stop treating imports as the default solution to inflation and supply concerns.

MITA President Questions Sanitary Clearance Implementation

MITA President Emeritus Jesus Cham said the ban practically covers all pork items. He questioned whether it is a ban on the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance (SPSIC) or a ban on the entry of shipments. Cham added that many orders have already been placed and are arriving based on previously issued SPSICs, asking whether these shipments will still be granted entry.

Pork raising was severely disrupted by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in 2019, which reduced the national hog herd by about one-third from its pre-ASF peak of about 13-14 million head. The current farmgate price for hogs grown by backyard raisers is around P142, while those from commercial operations fetch P150. The DA estimated that pork inventories are currently sufficient to service 170 days of demand.