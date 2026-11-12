Pope Leo XIV Returns to Peru as 3 Million Welcome Him, Calls Nation His Homeland

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru, greeted by 3 million people-the largest crowd of his papacy. He called Peru his homeland and urged President Fujimori to build trust and pursue reconciliation.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru on Wednesday, greeted by an estimated 3 million people in the largest crowd of his papacy. The pope, who served as a missionary and bishop in Peru for over two decades, declared the country his homeland.

He urged President Keiko Fujimori to build confidence among Peruvians and to pursue national reconciliation after her narrow election win. Leo was all smiles as he toured Lima in an open-air popemobile, waving to crowds that pressed against police barriers, chanting Leo, Leo, Leo. The motorcade route into the capital stretched for kilometers, with people waving Peruvian and Holy See flags. Some broke through security to chase the car.

Also read Pope Leo XIV's South American Tour

Pope Leo XIV Perus Historic Homecoming

The Vatican and local officials estimated 3 million greeted him, surpassing the 2.5 million at a Buenos Aires Mass earlier this week. The visit is the final and most personal leg of Leo's three-nation, 12-day South America tour, following stops in Uruguay and Argentina. He is the first pope from both the United States and Peru, holding dual citizenship.

Born in Chicago, he spent more than 20 years in Peru as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. He has said Peru taught him what it means to be a shepherd. At Lima's Gran Teatro Nacional, Leo delivered a closely watched speech to Fujimori, alluding to the contested legacy of her father, the late former President Alberto Fujimori.

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Past events deserve to be treated with justice and sensitivity, leaving room for harmony to grow and for differences to be addressed with respect, he said. He called on Peruvians to cultivate honesty, integrity, and a willingness to engage with others, saying these are essential to trust and democratic institutions.

National Reconciliation Amid Political Instability

Fujimori, who came to power in July on promises of restoring order, welcomed the pope, saying his visit was an invitation for Peru to pursue its unfinished task of national reconciliation. The country faces rising violent crime, with homicide rates nearly doubling to 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants from 5.8 five years ago. In 2025, 25.7% of Peru's 34 million people lived in monetary poverty, and income inequality remains stark.

Peruvians have endured a decade of political instability, with nine presidents since July 2016. Many feel abandoned by the state and battered by insecurity and rising food costs. Alonso Cárdenas, a political science professor at Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, said Peruvians will welcome the pope at a time when many are disappointed with authorities. The conservative Fujimori has pledged uncompromising security measures to deal with extortion and homicide.

Before Leo's arrival, Martin Cassinelli, an analyst at the Atlantic Council, noted that any call for Peru to investigate its past would be unwelcome to President Fujimori. Relations between the late Fujimori's government and sectors of the Catholic Church were frequently tense, particularly over human rights during the fight against the Shining Path insurgency. In 2017, when Alberto Fujimori was pardoned, Leo-then Bishop Robert Prevost-criticized the move, saying the former president should personally seek forgiveness from victims.

Journey Through Chiclayo Cusco And Amazon

During his six-day visit, Leo will celebrate 22 events, including Masses in his old stomping grounds. He will travel to Chiclayo, where he served as bishop, and to Pucallpa in the Amazon to honor Indigenous peoples. Illegal gold mining and coca cultivation threaten those communities. He will also visit Cusco, the former Inca capital, where he will celebrate Mass in the main square, the site of Túpac Amaru II's killing in 1781.

He will deliver a speech from the square in front of Lima's cathedral on the challenges and hopes for Peru's future. Peru has prepared for the homecoming with fervor. A 46-foot statue of Leo with outstretched arms towers over a seaside park in Callao. Baristas in Lima offer cappuccinos with his image, merchants sell pope-themed shirts and souvenirs, and inmates at the country's largest women's prison have stitched velvet dolls bearing his likeness.

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In Chiclayo, where Leo arrives Friday, he is painted in colorful murals and emblazoned on T-shirts, baseball hats, and bobblehead dolls. Zuly Castillo, who served as Leo's secretary when he was bishop of Chiclayo, said her heart is so excited that it makes her want to cry with joy. Evelina Cruz, 85, held a pope plush doll made by her niece as she waited for Leo to arrive.

Public Joy And Deep Personal Connection

We love him so much because he has worked here, he knows our sufferings, he knows it all, she said. Camila Cerazo, 27, arrived with her toddler, husband, and relatives, hoping her son might remember the excitement. Since people found out the pope had Peruvian nationality, they identified with him much more, she said.

Gustavo Morello, a sociology professor at Boston College and author of Lived Religion in Latin America, said the trip is a return to his origins, without any doubt. Peru is the crown of the trip, the homecoming of the first Peruvian pope, no matter where he was born, he said.

Rolando Pérez, a professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, said Leo's return inspires great hope among a large segment of Peruvian society that still feels the abandonment of the state. Deeply etched in the public consciousness is the image of a shepherd who stood by the people, helping to bring into the public agenda their demands and their cry for justice, he said.

Pérez also noted that the Amazon is a place where critical issues affecting development-such as the environmental crisis, the exclusion of Indigenous peoples, various forms of violence, and extreme poverty-all intersect. Leo will meet with popular groups of faithful and representatives of local traditions in Cusco. The pope's visit comes as Peru prepares for the possible arrival of El Niño, a chaotic climatic agent that threatens flooding.

Before arriving in Peru, Leo ended the Argentina leg of his tour with an outdoor Mass that drew 2 million people outside the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan. He also celebrated Mass in Buenos Aires that drew an estimated 2.5 million. In Peru, local officials reported 3 million greeted him on arrival, setting a new record for his papacy. Leo's speeches will be closely watched, especially his address on the challenges and hopes for the Peruvian people.

His visit is seen as a moment of hope amid political and economic challenges, and a homecoming for a pope who remains deeply connected to the country he calls his homeland.