Pope Leo XIV Warns Against Amazon Deforestation in Pucallpa Visit

Pope Leo XIV visited Pucallpa, Peru, condemning environmental destruction and illegal mining. He highlighted the inseparable link between ecological health and Indigenous rights during his South American tour.

Pope Leo XIV traveled from the high Andes to the Amazon basin on Sunday, delivering a stern warning about environmental destruction threatening both the rainforest and its inhabitants. After visiting Cusco, the ancient Incan capital located more than 3,400 meters above sea level, the 71-year-old pontiff arrived in the jungle city of Pucallpa. He stood on the banks of the Ucayali River, a region that has emerged as one of Peru's primary deforestation hotspots, to address the urgent crisis facing the area.

Environmental Crisis And Indigenous Justice

The pontiff declared that the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable, linking ecological degradation directly to human suffering. He demanded justice for Indigenous leaders who were killed while defending their ancestral territories. Speaking to missionaries and representatives of Amazonian peoples, Leo stated that the blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice for the violence inflicted upon them.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Visits Struggling Andean Region Amid Migration Crisis

Government figures indicate that Peru lost 3.2 million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2024. This loss represents an area roughly the size of Belgium. During his address, the Pope denounced the unacceptable neglect suffered by many Indigenous communities, who often lack access to basic healthcare and education due to geographical isolation and institutional failure.

Physical Endurance And Crowd Response

This visit marked the culmination of one of the most physically demanding days of a 12-day tour covering Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. The trip has drawn intense scrutiny since Leo underwent cancer surgery last month, leading to part of a lung being removed. Despite these health challenges, the US-born pontiff, who spent nearly two decades as a missionary in Peru, maintained his packed schedule.

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Crowds gathered along the waterfront, with some attendees mixing traditional tunics and red-and-black face paint with baseball caps to shield themselves from the Amazon heat. When a voice over the loudspeaker asked where the pope was, the crowd roared back, In the Amazon. Flutes echoed across the area while dancers in sky-blue, red, and yellow scarves performed for the gathered masses.

Earlier in the day, children in brightly woven ponchos and embroidered skirts greeted Leo in Cusco. Hundreds of thousands lined the streets as he moved through the city under light drizzle. At the vast stone fortress of Saqsaywaman, musicians and ritual dancers from across the Andes gathered for a prayer service, where Leo described the site as a stone altar where ancients climbed in search of the divine.

Tour Context And Upcoming Departure

The US-born pope thanked Peruvians on Friday for their prayers and support, specifically regarding his health. One attendee, Valentin Cruz Turpo, age 29, admitted he thought the visit might be canceled due to health rumors but held onto hope. The Pope used this South American journey to champion the poor and marginalized, aiming to reinvigorate a Church that has lost followers in parts of the region.

Later on Sunday, Leo was scheduled to return to Lima to bring his South American tour to a close. The Amazon stop shifted global attention to a region where Indigenous communities have long warned about illegal mining, pollution, and encroachment on ancestral lands. A banner carried by Indigenous communities read, The world watches, our rainforest disappears, underscoring the high stakes of this papal intervention.