Pope Leo XIV Pledges Additional Efforts on Clergy Abuse, Addresses Migration and Peace in Historic Spain Visit

Pope Leo XIV met with clergy abuse victims in Madrid, promising further action. He also gave an unprecedented speech to parliament on migration and peace, and concluded the day at Real Madrid's stadium with 80,000 faithful.

MADRID, Spain - Pope Leo XIV on Monday promised additional efforts to address sexual violence by Catholic clergy during a meeting with six victims in Madrid, emphasizing the Church's commitment to listening, truth, justice, and reparation.

The 70-year-old pontiff, leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, spent an hour with victims on the third day of a state visit to Spain, where the issue of clerical abuse has repeatedly surfaced. According to a Vatican statement, each victim recounted painful personal experiences and proposed ways to make the Church's response more effective. Leo assured them that their proposals would become a foundation for additional efforts to ensure the Church becomes a safe and spiritually healthy place.

Earlier, he told Spanish bishops that the Church must respond to this scourge with listening, truth, justice, reparation, and a determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care. The meeting took place at the Vatican embassy in Madrid, but some victim groups expressed disappointment over their exclusion.

Juan Cuatrecasas, spokesman for the association Infancia Robada (Stolen Childhood), said outside the embassy that they were disappointed the pope preferred to leave them out instead of listening to a sufficiently large representation of victims. A 2023 report from Spain's national ombudsman estimated that around 200,000 minors have suffered sexual violence by clergy in Spain since 1940.

In March, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government and the Catholic Church in Spain signed an agreement to compensate victims, after years of reticence from the Church hierarchy. Leo had previously described the scandal as an open wound for the Church. The pope's Monday schedule also included an unprecedented speech to the Spanish parliament, where he received a lengthy standing ovation. He urged a global response to the tragic drama of migration, calling for respectful welcome and real opportunities for integration.

Sanchez, who has a relatively liberal immigration policy, faces pressure from the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox, now Spain's third-largest political force. The pope's seven-day visit includes a trip to the Canary Islands, where he will pay tribute to migrants who lost their lives at sea. The Atlantic archipelago is a major entry point for irregular migrants into Europe.

Leo also called for patient dialogue instead of conflict and rearmament, stating that weapons may impose temporary silence but cannot build genuine and lasting peace. He made these remarks hours after an exchange of fire between Israel and Iran threatened a fragile ceasefire.

Additionally, he urged lawmakers to defend life from conception to natural end, in a country where the left-wing government has legalized euthanasia and wants to include abortion rights in the constitution. The issue of clerical abuse has haunted the Catholic Church globally for decades. Pope Leo XIV, elected in 2023, has made addressing abuse a priority. In Spain, the Church has faced growing public pressure.

The compensation agreement in March marked a turning point, though victims' groups argue it is insufficient. The pope's meeting with six victims, while limited, was seen as a symbolic step. He promised that the Church would use their proposals to strengthen prevention and care. The Vatican statement emphasized the pope's commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all.

The papal visit to Spain also highlights broader tensions within the country and the Church. The pope's stance on migration contrasts with nationalist movements in Europe. His call for dialogue over rearmament is timely given global conflicts. The day concluded with a meeting at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, where around 80,000 people filled the iconic venue, singing football chants and waving flags.

The pope enjoyed performances by singing priests and dancers mimicking a football game. He smiled as the crowd roared at every goal. Joking that the Catholic Church in Madrid had scored a spectacular goal in organizing the event, he received rapturous applause. The crowd chanted "We are lions!

" a reference to the pope's name in Spanish. On Tuesday, the pope will travel to Barcelona to bless the new tower of the famed Sagrada Familia Basilica. The visit concludes Friday in the Canary Islands, where Sanchez will join him. The Bernabeu event demonstrated the pope's popularity and ability to connect with ordinary Catholics.

The stadium atmosphere was festive, blending faith with football culture. The pope's humor and warmth were evident as he engaged with the crowd. Overall, Monday's events underscored the pope's dual focus on addressing internal Church crises and engaging with pressing societal issues, from migration to peace, during his first major foreign trip





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