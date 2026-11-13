Pope Leo XIV Denounces Machismo and Violence Against Women in Peru

Pope Leo XIV uses his Peruvian homecoming to condemn gender-based violence and machismo, addressing femicide rates and urging church unity during a massive Lima vigil.

Pope Leo XIV returned to Peru on Thursday to launch a direct campaign against the cultural acceptance of machismo and violence against women, marking a pivotal moment in his pastoral agenda. The Pontiff addressed thousands of faithful in Lima, demanding that women be protected and respected as he outlined a new framework for the Peru vian church. This address followed an emotional homecoming on Wednesday, where the 71-year-old pontiff reunited with the nation that deeply influenced his early ministry.

During the event, Pope Leo XIV denounced the pervasive culture of machismo in Peru, stating that such attitudes contradict Christian teachings on the equal dignity of men and women. He highlighted that poor, Indigenous, and Afro-Peruvian women face double discrimination, urging the hierarchy to prioritize their protection. The Pope's speech directly addressed a social crisis where gender-based violence has risen significantly over the past decade.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Returns to Peru as 3 Million Welcome Him, Calls Nation His Homeland

Statistics Reveal Rising Femicide Crisis

The urgency of the Pope's message is underscored by national data showing a sharp increase in violence against women. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics, Peru recorded 1,261 femicide victims between 2016 and 2024. During this period, the number of women killed because of their gender rose by 44%, indicating that the problem is worsening rather than improving.

Nicole Cruz, who attended the speech at the Plaza Mayor, noted that while women have made progress in suffrage and visibility, femicides continue to rise. She expressed hope that the Pope's words would unite women and help men understand that the demand for change is rooted in a desire to be heard and loved, not merely to complain about societal issues.

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Stakeholder Voices and Church Reform

Angel Esquives, a craftsman from Chiclayo where Leo previously served, described the Pope's presence as a divine gift for all Peruvians. He left home at 3 a.m. to secure a spot near the pontiff, reflecting the deep personal connection many citizens feel with their former bishop. Similarly, Zozimo Perez wore a self-designed costume labeled "the Inca Warrior," weeping as he saw Pope Leo XIV stroll through the historic center.

Inside the church structure, the Pope turned his attention to internal reform, instructing Peruvian bishops to act as models of unity and communion. He met with six survivors of clergy sexual abuse, including victims from an abusive sect-like group suppressed last year. Leo emphasized that the church must respond to these crimes with truth, justice, and a resolute commitment to prevention, acknowledging the pain caused by such scandals.

Historical Precedent and Future Directives

The Pontiff urged the current clergy to emulate St. Turibius de Mogrovejo, the 16th-century first archbishop of Lima, who defended Indigenous rights and studied local languages. Leo stated that being a bishop means entering people's homes and accompanying the sick, particularly those in geographically remote or socially vulnerable communities. This directive reinforces the church's role in reaching marginalized populations who rarely have their voices heard.

Despite undergoing lung cancer surgery last month, Pope Leo XIV appeared robust, bounding up steep stairs and joking with bishops about doubters who predicted he could not make the trip. He attributed his vitality to divine grace, declaring his happiness to be back with the faithful. His presence was a focal point for national unity, celebrated through music and widespread public engagement.

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Massive Public Participation in Lima

The scale of the Pope's reception demonstrated his enduring popularity in his home country. In Lima's Plaza Mayor, approximately 40,000 people gathered to sing "Contigo Peru," a song celebrating national unity from the Pacific coast. Pope Leo XIV sang along enthusiastically, displaying a relaxed demeanor not seen since his 2025 election.

Later, during a vigil at Lima's stadium, the Pontiff led prayers for a crowd of 60,000 inside and another 300,000 outside, according to Vatican estimates. The event concluded with the hymn Alma Misionera, reinforcing the missionary spirit that defines the local church. This massive turnout highlights the deep spiritual connection between the Peruvian people and their former bishop, now the leader of the global Catholic Church.