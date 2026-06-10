Pope Leo XIV Condemns War and Migration Policies in Barcelona Homily

During a mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, Pope Leo XIV declared that Christians cannot promote war or abandon migrants, directly challenging the Trump administration's policies on Iran and immigration.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful homily at the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, Spain, on June 10, 2026, during his apostolic journey. Addressing thousands of worshippers, including Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, the Pope made a pointed statement about the incompatibility of Christianity with war, declaring, "We cannot believe in Jesus and promote war.

We cannot believe in Jesus and kill the innocent.

" This was widely interpreted as a direct criticism of the Trump administration's foreign policy, particularly the ongoing conflict with Iran. The Pope also addressed the migrant crisis, stating that Christians "cannot... abandon... those who flee from misery," underscoring his call for a "respectful welcome" and integration support. The"just war" theory, invoked by the US to justify its military action against Iran, was labeled "outdated" by Pope Leo.

He rejected the premise that preemptive strikes to halt nuclear proliferation can be morally defensible. US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert, had previously urged the Pope to be "careful" on such theological issues, aligning himself with the administration's stance. This exchange highlights the deepening rift between the Vatican and the White House over moral and political priorities.

President Donald Trump responded to the Pope's remarks by mocking him on social media, calling Leo "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.

" The Pope firmly replied that he has a "moral duty to speak out," emphasizing the Church's mission to "preach peace" and the Gospel. When pressed about Trump's claim that he condones an Iranian nuclear weapon, Leo stated, "If anyone wishes to criticise me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully.

" The confrontation underscores the Pope's consistent advocacy for peace and his willingness to challenge powerful political figures on ethical grounds





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