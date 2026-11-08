Pope Leo XIV Begins Visit to Argentina in Buenos Aires

Pope Leo XIV starts his South American tour in Buenos Aires, marking the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987 and highlighting tensions with President Javier Milei's government.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Buenos Aires on Sunday, initiating the second leg of his comprehensive tour across South America. This historic journey marks the first visit by a pontiff to Argentina since Pope John Paul II traveled to the nation in 1987. The arrival concludes a long-standing desire among many Catholics who had hoped his predecessor, Pope Francis, would return to his homeland during his papacy.

Historical Context of Papal Visit

The current pontiff is the first US-born pope in history, representing a significant shift in the leadership of the Catholic Church. At seventy-one years old, Leo will remain in Argentina until Wednesday before proceeding to Peru, where he previously served as a bishop for many years. This trip is particularly notable because it occurs more than four decades after the last papal visit, creating a unique historical moment for the local faithful.

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Many residents in Buenos Aires view this visit as a necessary spiritual closure. Reverend Lorenzo Toto de Vedia, who serves poor communities in the 21 to 24 neighborhood of Buenos Aires, stated that Leo is making the visit that Francis never did. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now known as Pope Francis, often visited this specific area during his time as the archbishop of Buenos Aires before his elevation to the papacy.

Local Sentiment and Legacy Comparison

Residents of the 21 to 24 neighborhood hold mixed but largely respectful feelings toward the new pontiff. They remember Pope Francis fondly for his reforms and his focus on marginalized groups, but they express regret that he never returned as the head of the Catholic Church. Ramón Piedrabuena, a sixty-eight-year-old retiree who continues to work as a garbage collector in the neighborhood, described the lingering sorrow over Francis, who died in 2025.

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Piedrabuena noted that while locals will welcome Pope Leo, the affection will not match the deep connection they felt for Francis. Despite this emotional difference, the local community recognizes the shared social outlook between the two pontiffs. Leo, known for his message rooted in the Church's social doctrine, is seen by many as a continuation of Francis' legacy, even though his style of leadership is distinctly his own.

The connection between the two popes is physically preserved in the St. Augustine Parish in Buenos Aires. A photograph from 2004 shows then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio and then-General Prior Robert Prevost, the future Pope Leo XIV, celebrating Mass together. The image was taken by an unknown photographer and stored away for decades until Leo's inauguration last year. Today, paintings depicting both Pope Leo and Pope Francis hang prominently in the church.

Political Tensions and Social Challenges

Leo arrives in Argentina during a period of significant political and social tension. The Catholic Church has expressed concern over the impact of austerity measures implemented by libertarian President Javier Milei. President Milei has defended these economic policies as necessary steps to bring high inflation under control, but the Church highlights the negative effects on the poor and vulnerable populations.

Analysts have suggested that Pope Francis may have avoided returning to Argentina during his papacy because the visit could have become politically charged. They argue that a return might have risked deepening the existing divisions within the country regarding economic policy and social welfare. This complex political landscape frames the current visit of Pope Leo, who must navigate these sensitivities while fulfilling his pastoral duties.

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Scheduled Itinerary and Community Impact

Julia Franco Núñez, a seventy-five-year-old resident who used to accompany Bergoglio during his visits to the 21 to 24 neighborhood, expressed hope that Leo would witness local conditions firsthand. She believes that seeing the reality of life in these communities is essential for the pontiff to fully understand the challenges faced by the Argentine people today.

The scheduled itinerary for Pope Leo includes several key engagements designed to connect with different sectors of society. He is set to meet with President Javier Milei to discuss the relationship between the state and the church. Additionally, the pontiff will visit a prison, aiming to highlight the human aspect of incarceration and rehabilitation.

Celebrations of Mass will take place in three major locations: Buenos Aires, Luján, and the province of Córdoba. These religious services are expected to draw large crowds and reinforce the spiritual presence of the papacy across the nation. The schedule is tight, as Leo prepares to depart for Peru shortly after completing these activities in Argentina.

Jorge Silanes, the religious director at the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione, expressed immense joy at the upcoming visit. This facility, a home for people with disabilities, will welcome Pope Leo on Monday. Silanes emphasized that the visit provides a moment of celebration and recognition for the residents and staff who dedicate their lives to caring for individuals with special needs. The event serves as a testament to the church's ongoing commitment to social service and compassion.