Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr. Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes as the new apostolic vicar of Jolo. Delos Reyes, who has served as provincial superior of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate in the Philippines since 2020, brings extensive experience from his pastoral and administrative roles in the Philippines and Thailand. His appointment aims to strengthen missionary efforts in the southern Philippines.

In a significant development for the Catholic Church in the southern Philippines, Pope Leo XIV has officially appointed Fr. Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes as the new apostolic vicar of Jolo.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the missionary jurisdiction, which serves as a crucial spiritual hub in a region characterized by both rich cultural diversity and complex socio-political dynamics. The apostolic vicarage of Jolo, located in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has long been a area of focused missionary activity, requiring leadership that possesses not only theological depth but also a profound sensitivity to interfaith relations and community peacebuilding. Fr.

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New Apostolic Vicar of Jolo

Delos Reyes brings with him a wealth of experience that spans decades of pastoral service, educational leadership, and administrative responsibility, positioning him well to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in this vibrant ecclesiastical territory. Before assuming his new role, Fr. Delos Reyes served as the provincial superior of the Congregation of Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in the Philippines since 2020.

This leadership position required him to oversee the spiritual and administrative affairs of his religious community across the archipelago, fostering a sense of unity and mission among the Oblates. His journey to this role began with rigorous academic preparation, including studies in philosophy at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City and theology at the Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City.

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These formative years laid the groundwork for a career dedicated to service, marked by diverse assignments that tested his adaptability and commitment to the gospel. His early ministry included serving as the parish priest of the Our Lady of Salvation parish in Timanan from 1993 to 1996, followed by a tenure as a parish vicar of the Our Lady of Grace parish in Caloocan City from 1996 to 1998.

Fr Delos Reyes Pastoral Experience

These experiences in urban and semi-urban settings provided him with a strong foundation in community pastoral care and administration. Fr. Delos Reyes's career is distinguished by his extensive service in Thailand, where he immersed himself in a different cultural and religious landscape. After studying the Thai language, he served as the parish priest of the Saint Clement Mary Hofbauer parish of the diocese of Udonthani, Thailand, from 2000 to 2003.

This assignment was followed by a series of leadership roles within the Oblate structure in the region. He served as the superior of the post-novitiate in Thailand and held positions as the fourth counsellor and first counsellor for the Thai-Lao Delegation. His administrative expertise was further honed as he acted as the assistant to the superior of the Postulancy in Thailand from 2006 to 2008, and later as the superior of the Juniorate in Thailand from 2008 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2019, he served as the parish priest of the Christ the King parish in Loei, Thailand, while also leading the Thai-Lao Delegation as its superior. This extensive background in cross-cultural ministry and religious formation underscores his readiness to lead the apostolic vicariate of Jolo with wisdom, compassion, and strategic vision, aiming to strengthen the faith community and promote dialogue in the region.