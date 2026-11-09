Pope Leo XIV Appoints Bishop Abel Apigo as Davao Archbishop

Pope Leo XIV appoints Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati as the new Archbishop of Davao, succeeding Romulo Valles who resigned upon reaching mandatory retirement age.

Pope Leo XIV has officially named Bishop Abel Cahiles Apigo of the Diocese of Mati as the new Archbishop of Davao. This appointment succeeds Archbishop Romulo Valles, whose resignation from the metropolitan see was accepted on Monday, November 9, 2026. The announcement was published by the Holy See Press Office, confirming the leadership transition within the Catholic hierarchy in Mindanao.

The 58-year-old Apigo becomes the fifth Archbishop to lead the 56-year-old Archdiocese of Davao. He is also the second native Dabawenyo to hold the position, following his predecessor, Archbishop Valles, who served in the role for 14 years starting in 2012. This succession marks a significant continuity for the local church, as Valles himself was a native of the region.

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Reason for Valles Retirement

Archbishop Valles stepped down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 for Catholic bishops under Canon Law. He celebrated his 75th birthday in July 2026, triggering the requirement to submit his resignation. Valles moved from Bohol to Davao Oriental at age 13 and has been a central figure in the local diocese for decades.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed that Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation on November 9, 2026. The same day, the Pope named Bishop Apigo as Valles' successor. This procedural alignment ensures a seamless transition of authority within the archdiocese, adhering strictly to ecclesiastical regulations regarding episcopal age limits.

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Apigo Spiritual Journey

Bishop Abel Apigo was born in Calinan, Davao City on May 21, 1968. He began his theological formation at St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary of Mindanao, known as SFX-REMASE, in Davao City. He was ordained a priest on April 18, 1994, initiating a long career of service within the local church structures.

His early priesthood included service as a parish vicar at San Pedro Cathedral in Davao City from 1994 to 1996. He then served as a pastoral director from 1996 to 1997 before traveling to Rome for further studies. There, he earned a licentiate in Church history from the Pontifical Gregorian University in 2000, combining deep academic theological training with pastoral experience.

Ecclesiastical Roles

Upon returning to the Philippines, Apigo held various significant positions at the SFX-REMASE. He served as a professor from 2000 to 2001, coordinator from 2001 to 2002, and vice rector and dean from 2002 to 2006. Since 2006, he has been the rector of the seminary, shaping the formation of future clergy for the region.

Additionally, Apigo has served as the episcopal vicar for the clergy of the archdiocese since 2014. On February 10, 2018, Pope Francis appointed him as the Bishop of Mati. He was ordained bishop on April 24, 2018, and installed as the Diocese's second bishop the following day, according to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

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Future Leadership

Apigo is an active member of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines. He serves on the Commission on Doctrine of the Faith and the Commission on Liturgy. These roles indicate his involvement in shaping national church policy and worship practices. His academic background in Church history and current pastoral leadership position him to address both doctrinal and liturgical needs of the Archdiocese of Davao.

The Archdiocese of Davao has a rich history of leadership. Its first archbishop was Clovis Thibault from Canada. The second was Antonio Mabutas from Ilocos. The third was Fernando Capalla from Iloilo. Valles was the fourth. Apigo now takes on the fifth role, continuing the legacy of guiding the faithful in the Davao region. His appointment signals a continuation of local leadership rooted in deep theological education and extensive administrative experience within the Philippine Catholic Church structure.