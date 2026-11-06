Pope Leo Urges Regional Cooperation Amid Political Divisions in South America

Pope Leo begins a historic 12-day tour in Uruguay, calling for international cooperation and addressing economic and technological challenges across Latin America.

Pope Leo commenced a significant 12-day diplomatic journey to South America on November 6, 2026, with his arrival in Montevideo, Uruguay. This marks the first papal visit to the nation since 1988, serving as the initial stop on a tour that will also cover Argentina and Peru. The pontiff traveled under partly cloudy skies to Carrasco airport, where he was received by President Yamandu Orsi and two children presenting flowers.

Papal Call for International Cooperation

Pope Leo directly addressed the crowd of at least 30,000 gathered at Independence Square, urging South American countries to resolve regional issues through collective effort. He emphasized that persevering in respect for the law and negotiation is a service Uruguay can offer its neighbors. The Pope warned that differences should not become sources of conflict, especially in an age where political divisions are sharp.

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Health Status and Tour Logistics

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo, who is 71 years old, has completely healed from lung cancer surgery performed last month. Vatican Foreign Minister Paolo Ruffini described the recovery as a gamechanger for the papacy, noting no special precautions are being taken for the trip. The itinerary covers 31,000 kilometers across 10 cities, including 36 speeches and dozens of events.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Dynamics

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni stated that the Pope views the tour as a homecoming to places where he spent decades of his life. The visit comes as Brazil faces deep political tensions following President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's reelection. Defeated challenger Flávio Bolsonaro accused the government of a coup, while Argentina's President Javier Milei refused to recognize the result, straining regional relations.

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Impact on Global Economy and Society

During his first address, Pope Leo called for a global economy that serves everyone rather than just the world's richest. He issued warnings about artificial intelligence, stating that new technologies must not reduce workers to expendable cogs in the production process. The tour aims to address environmental destruction, arms trafficking, and political instability across the continent.

Future Itinerary and Expected Attendance

The Pope will lead outdoor masses, visit a prison in Argentina, and travel to remote Andean communities in Peru by helicopter. He is expected to draw millions across the Catholic stronghold region, continuing a tradition of engaging with local populations. The visit highlights the enduring influence of the Catholic Church in a region increasingly divided by ideological and political differences.