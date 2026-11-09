Pope Leo Urges Argentina to Safeguard Democracy in Speech to Milei

Pope Leo told President Javier Milei that leaders must know the limits of their power and safeguard democracy, opening the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987.

Pope Leo on Sunday urged Argentina to safeguard its democracy in a closely watched speech to President Javier Milei, a close ally of US President Donald Trump.

The address came during the second stop of a 12-day South American tour by the Catholic leader, marking the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987. Leo told Milei, who has said he will seek reelection next year, that leaders must seek to better the lives of all their citizens and know the limits of their power. Milei's austerity agenda has been criticized by the Church for hitting the poorest most, and the president has strongly supported the Iran war.

Also read Pope Leo Arrives in Argentina Amid Tensions with President Milei

Pope Calls for Service and Humility in Power

Authority is most authentic when it is exercised as service, the pope said in an address opening a three-day visit to Argentina. Those who exercise authority have a duty to act with prudence, to acknowledge the limits of the power entrusted to them, and to direct their decisions toward the good of the entire community, said Leo, who had to repeat himself after drawing loud applause from a packed audience at the Palacio Libertad cultural center.

Advertisement

Leo is the first US-born pope and drew Trump's ire earlier this year after denouncing the Iran war. The pope, who made a historic choice for a Catholic leader to cast a ballot by mail in the US midterm elections last week, also said democracy requires that people learn to live together despite differences of opinion and have confidence in the rule of law.

Democracy is a part of Argentina's heritage that needs to be safeguarded, said Leo, adding that it is strengthened by the patient search for agreement, and through the ability to see those who think differently as fellow citizens with whom we share a common future. In his own address welcoming Leo to Argentina, Milei defended his libertarian policies, saying that the rights to life, liberty and property are the backbone of Argentina's constitution and of Western democracies.

Leo, 71, is making one of the most intense foreign trips by a Catholic leader in decades, less than a month after undergoing lung cancer surgery. The pope, who spoke for 25 minutes on Sunday in a firm, clear voice, will tour four cities in Argentina through Wednesday. He had been discharged from hospital on Oct. 18 following surgery for lung cancer at the Vatican.

After the pope's arrival at Buenos Aires' Jorge Newbery airport on Sunday, crowds thronged his route to downtown Buenos Aires, waving small Vatican and Argentine flags, while Catholic nuns in tan-colored religious habits chanted: The pope is here, you can feel it. It's been almost 40 years, 39 exactly, that the pope hasn't come to Argentina, said Claudia Sona, who traveled from the northern province of Salta. For Catholics, and I think for non-Catholics, this is a rebirth.

Milei Defends Austerity Amid Falling Inflation

Milei, a theatrical figure known for bombastic statements and an unkempt haircut, swept to power in 2023 campaigning with a chainsaw as a symbol of the deep cuts to state spending he pledged to make to shore up the country's finances. He has been accused of undermining democracy in Argentina with divisive rhetoric and attacks on the press. The president has defended his austerity push as the only way to bring inflation under control.

Under his economic campaign, annual inflation has fallen from over 200% to 33%. But surveys show his popularity has slipped ahead of elections next year as Argentines contend with subsidy cuts, public-sector layoffs and business closures linked to squeezed household budgets. Milei's cuts have also reduced social services, such as disability benefits, and poverty remains a challenge despite dropping significantly after peaking during the president's first year in office.

Advertisement

While Leo did not specifically refer to Milei's austerity agenda in his address, he urged that Argentina's efforts at economic stimulus not target the poorest. Efforts should be made to promote whatever creates opportunities, stimulates private initiative and ensures that economic growth also benefits those who are disadvantaged, he said, in another of several lines that drew strong applause.

The pope, who has warned that artificial intelligence could lead the world down a path of unending war, returned to the issue in Argentina, stressing that technological progress must be matched by ethical consciousness in remarks that touched on another of Milei's priorities. Milei has championed AI development and said he wants Argentina to become a major destination for data centers. Leo is on an ambitious 50-event, three-country tour through November 17.

Papal Tour Continues Across South America

He first visited Uruguay before arriving in Argentina and will carry on to Peru on Wednesday. The pope, who addresses national governments on each of his foreign visits, usually speaks in careful, diplomatic language but has emerged as a more forceful voice on the world stage recently, decrying the direction of global leadership. Ahead of his arrival in Argentina, analysts said his remarks to Milei would be closely parsed by local politicians.

Any interventions by Leo, particularly on poverty, the limits of markets or confrontational political rhetoric, could be read as implicit criticism of Milei and amplify existing opposition to the government's approach, said Nicolas Watson, a managing director at advisory firm Teneo. Fortunato Mallimaci, a sociologist at Argentina's Conicet research agency, said Leo's visit to Argentina will create a sense of unity and energy among those who feel excluded by Milei's economic program.

Over his 18-month papacy, Leo has urged world leaders to treat immigrants more humanely and called for action to address climate change, appeals that have put him at odds with Trump and other right-wing leaders. The Vatican has described Leo's tour as a homecoming for the pope, who served for a period in Argentina.