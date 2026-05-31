Pope Leo's Encyclical: Safeguarding Human Dignity in the Age of AI

Pope Leo's latest encyclical delves into the implications of artificial intelligence on human dignity, work, and society. The Catholic Church advocates for a shift in AI's use, away from competition and towards cooperation, to prevent it from dominating humanity. The Pope emphasizes the inherent dignity of every human being, which AI lacks, and criticizes the 'technocratic paradigm' that reduces humans to mere cogs in a system. He also highlights issues within the digital economy, such as the exploitation of workers and digital trafficking.

Pope Leo 's latest encyclical, a high-level teaching document, focuses on safeguarding human dignity in the face of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI). Spanning 52 pages, the encyclical explores the potential impacts of AI on society, particularly its potential to displace workers globally and contribute to the dehumanization of war.

The Catholic Church, under Pope Leo, does not advocate for the rejection of AI but rather encourages a shift in how the technology is employed. The Pope acknowledges that AI is already deeply integrated into our world and must be engaged with, not just regulated. Leo XIV criticizes the 'technocratic paradigm,' where efficiency, control, and profit dictate personal, social, and economic decisions, reducing humans to mere cogs in a system.

Instead, Leo proposes 'disarming' AI, transforming the competitive paradigm into one of cooperation. This does not mean rejecting technology but preventing it from dominating humanity, opening it up to discussion, and making it more human-friendly. Leo emphasizes the ontological dignity of every human being, which AI lacks, as it cannot experience emotions, form relationships, or possess a moral conscience. He argues that the quality of civilization is measured by its ability to care for one another, not by technological power.

The Pope also highlights issues within the digital economy, such as the exploitation of workers in data labeling and content moderation, as well as digital trafficking and the sourcing of conflict minerals for technological development





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Artificial Intelligence AI Pope Leo Encyclical Human Dignity Technocratic Paradigm Digital Economy Exploitation Trafficking

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