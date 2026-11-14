Pope Leo XIV Returns to Chiclayo as Half a Million Brave Desert Heat for Former Bishop

Pope Leo XIV returned to his adopted hometown of Chiclayo, Peru, where half a million people welcomed their former bishop as he recovers from cancer. The emotional homecoming is the centerpiece of his South America tour.

Pope Leo XIV returned Friday to his adopted hometown of Chiclayo, where half a million people braved desert heat to welcome their former bishop as he recovers from cancer.

The visit is the emotional centerpiece of the pope's South America tour, bringing him back to the city where as Robert Francis Prevost he served the Church for nearly a decade. What a joy it is to return to Chiclayo, the beaming 71-year-old pontiff said, apparently oblivious to the blazing sun despite his heavy liturgical vestments.

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Pope Leo XIV Receives Warm Welcome in Chiclayo

He thanked the faithful for their affection, support and prayers, especially for my health during this time of trial which, with God's help, I am overcoming. The faithful streamed across Peru's vast Pampas de Pimentel plain, as soldiers handed out water and firefighters sprayed pilgrims ahead of an open-air mass. Families abandoned their vehicles and trudged through the dust for hours as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) before mid-morning.

Among the faithful was Cesar Arroyo Serquen, 65, who set out at dawn and spent four hours pushing a cart carrying an image of Jesus through deep sand. Seeing the pope is a joy from God, a blessing for our people and above all for Chiclayo, he said.

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It has been a joy since he was elected pope to know that a man of Chiclayo, perhaps not by birth but with the heart of a Chiclayano, has now been chosen as pope. The US-born pontiff, who holds Peruvian citizenship, paid tribute to his beloved Diocese of Chiclayo in Spanish from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in his first speech as pope.

Leo Prevost Left Lasting Impact on Diocese of Chiclayo

In the coastal city where Leo served from 2015 to 2023, his image is everywhere, from murals and banners to keychains and T-shirts sold on street corners. Bishop Prevost left a significant mark here, through his personal style, his character, and his actions, Jorge Villegas, vicar general of the Diocese of Chiclayo, told AFP. Prevost remained close to poor communities during periods of hardship, including devastating floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents still recall him pulling on rubber boots to wade through floodwaters and help stranded families. Locals remember him standing by us during several natural disasters, Villegas said. Leo went to one of Chiclayo's poorest neighborhoods to visit the San Oscar Romero chapel, which he helped rebuild.

The trip has also been a chance to catch up with old friends, including Hector Camacho, who knew Prevost from his missionary days and whose daughter Mildred is the pope's goddaughter, named after Prevost's mother. At the Catholic university, Pope Leo XIV talked about the limits of being human, and questioned the ultra-wealthy's quest to stop illness, ageing and even death, while the weak are cast aside.

Precisely because scientific progress is a supreme achievement of human intelligence, it must not be confused with a privilege reserved for millionaires seeking immortality, while entire peoples suffer from poverty and oppression, he said. Leo's tour of Peru will also take him to Cuzco, more than 3,400 meters (11,000 feet) above sea level, and Callao, where as bishop he delivered food and aid to vulnerable communities. But residents said the return to Chiclayo carries a different meaning.

Bishop Prevost was always very close to the people, you could run into him on the street, strolling around, greeting people, and chatting, said Pahola Rojas, a 40-year-old secretary. For many in Chiclayo, Leo's visit felt less like a papal tour stop than the homecoming of a bishop who never stopped being one of their own.

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Pope Returns to Peruvian Hometown After Cancer Surgery

In a sermon, Leo said it was a blessing to be in his adopted home exactly one month after he underwent an operation many feared would force cancellation of his visit. As I look at your faces, a prayer of thanksgiving to the Lord arises in my heart for the blessing you have been and continue to be in my life, he said. Leo, originally from Chicago, is visiting Peru on the emotional final leg of a three-nation tour.

In just over a week in South America, Leo has drawn an estimated 12 million people to public events. He declared on Wednesday that the country where he served as a missionary for about 20 years and as bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023 was his homeland. The pope underwent surgery for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, on October 13. His doctors have said the cancer was localized and had not spread.

Leo, who began the tour 24 days after his surgery, has appeared in good form on one of the most intense foreign tours arranged for a pope in decades. In Chiclayo, some people camped all night in the field ahead of Friday's Mass, while others arrived early on Friday morning. Many were forced to walk part of the way to avoid cars lined up for miles.

Among them was Karina Chinglay, 40, walking with her mother and two children, all in matching Leo shirts. Along the road, vendors sold hats, mini pope dolls and sweet Peruvian bread. Leo arrived in Chiclayo from Lima on Friday morning aboard a plane decorated with #LeoXIVFliesHome stickers. He will stay in the area until Sunday to lead eight events, including a private dinner with the priests who once reported to him as bishop.

Among the faithful who camped overnight was Maria Esther Chozo Reyes, 76, who took a 12-hour bus ride from Lima and arrived on Thursday afternoon. He knows the people of Chiclayo, and he's lived here, he's made his mission here, she said. We really need his blessing. Local resident Luzmila Cornejo, 66, knew the pope from when he was bishop in Chiclayo.

Large Crowds Gather for Pontiff's Peru Visit

Crowds for Leo's visit to Peru have been the largest of his 18-month papacy, with some 3 million gathering in Lima on Wednesday after his arrival from Argentina. The pope also visited Uruguay on the tour. In Peru, he has enthusiastically greeted crowds on rides in an open-air popemobile, made unannounced appearances on the balcony of the Vatican embassy in Lima, where he was staying, and sung local songs at events.

Cheers erupted as Leo toured in an open-air popemobile at the Pampas de Pimentel, a desert park west of Chiclayo, where people waved white-and-yellow Vatican flags and used umbrellas to guard against an intense Pacific coast sun.