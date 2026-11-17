Pope Leo was struck near the eye by a rosary thrown from a crowd in Lima on November 16, 2026, marking the end of a successful catch streak during his South American tour.

Pope Leo experienced an unexpected moment of distress on Monday, November 16, 2026, when he was struck near the eye by a religious object thrown by a crowd in Lima, Peru. This incident occurred as the Pope arrived at the Las Palmas Air Base for a farewell Mass, effectively ending a notable run of successfully catching items tossed to him by well-wishers throughout his ongoing South American journey. The event took place during the final leg of his twelve-day trip to the region, which holds deep personal significance as the location where he previously served as a missionary and bishop before ascending to the papacy.

Incident Details and Immediate Aftermath

Photographic evidence and video footage captured the moment the object, believed to be a rosary or prayer beads, flew toward the Pontiff as he rode in the popemobile. Leo immediately raised his hand to wipe his eye, a reaction clearly visible in the widely circulated images from the scene. Despite the painful-looking impact, the Pontiff continued his scheduled itinerary without missing a beat, showing no visible signs of serious injury or incapacitation as he proceeded to greet the large gathering of pilgrims awaiting his arrival for the service.

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The object thrown by attendees is typically a rosary, a string of prayer beads that faithful Catholics often request the Pope to bless during public appearances. While such gestures are intended as signs of devotion, the physical act of catching these items has become a distinctive and popular feature of the Pope's public engagements. This specific instance at the Las Palmas Air Base marked a rare deviation from his usual success rate in intercepting these tokens of faith before they struck his person.

A Tradition of Catching Items from Crowds

Pope Leo, 71 years old, has cultivated a reputation for remarkable dexterity and agility that defies typical expectations for a head of the Catholic Church. His nimble hands have become a celebrated aspect of his papacy, allowing him to intercept a wide variety of objects thrown by enthusiastic crowds. He has successfully caught plush dolls, national flags, and even managed to stop and grab a pizza slice offered to him by residents in Chicago during a previous audience in St. Peter's Square, Rome.

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This specific talent for catching items has become a point of fascination for media outlets and devotees alike, adding a layer of spontaneity and human connection to his formal diplomatic and religious duties. However, the success rate is not perfect, as evidenced by this recent incident in Peru. The fall of the rosary near his eye serves as a reminder that even the most practiced reflexes can occasionally fail, particularly in the chaotic environment of large public gatherings where the direction and speed of thrown items can be unpredictable.

Stakeholder Reactions and Historical Context

While the Pope himself maintained his composure, the incident highlights the inherent risks of close-proximity public interactions for global leaders. In a previous event in Rome, Leo had apologized to the Vatican videographer in the back of his popemobile after accidentally knocking the camera operator while attempting to catch an item. That attempt also resulted in a miss, underscoring the difficulty of the task despite his renowned agility and tennis-playing background.

The reaction from the crowd and church officials remained supportive, with no reports of unrest or condemnation following the minor accident. The focus quickly shifted back to the religious significance of the event, as the Pontiff delivered his sermon. He took the opportunity to thank the people of Peru for their warm hospitality during his six-day visit to the country, which he affectionately described as his spiritual homeland due to his prior service in the region.

Conclusion of the South American Tour

This event marked the final public appearance of Pope Leo in Peru before his departure back to Rome. The farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base drew a significant crowd, with estimates suggesting that approximately 1.5 million people cheered for him in various cities throughout his tour. The journey covered twelve days across South America, allowing the Pontiff to reconnect with the communities where he served as a bishop and to strengthen his bond with the faithful in the region.

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As the Pope prepared to board his aircraft for the return flight, the incident with the rosary served as a memorable, albeit minor, footnote to an otherwise smooth and spiritually charged tour. The event is likely to be remembered by devotees and historians alike as a testament to the intense devotion of the crowds and the enduring, albeit occasionally perilous, tradition of interaction between the Pontiff and his followers. The successful completion of the tour reinforces his commitment to engaging directly with the global Catholic community, even amidst the challenges of large-scale public safety.