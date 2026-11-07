Pope Leo Exercises US Voting Rights in Historic Mail Ballot Decision

Pope Leo becomes the first Catholic pontiff to vote in a US election, casting a mail ballot from South America while reaffirming his American citizenship.

Pope Leo confirmed that he cast a mail-in ballot for the US midterm elections while traveling in South America, marking the first time a Catholic pontiff has participated in a secular election. The Pontiff, who is currently conducting a twelve-day tour of the continent, explained that the decision stems from his deep connection to his native country and a desire to fulfill his civic responsibilities as a citizen.

First Pontiff to Cast US Ballot

Leo made the announcement on Friday aboard his flight from Rome to Uruguay, where he is opening his diplomatic mission. He stated clearly that he feels proud to be an American and wanted to exercise that right during a significant democratic process. This action distinguishes him from his predecessors, including Pope Francis, who refrained from voting in secular polls. Local officials in Will County, located south of Chicago, verified last week that the Pontiff had formally requested his mail-in ballot for the upcoming midterms.

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Civic Duty and Democratic Participation

The Vatican issued a statement on October 30 supporting the Pontiff's actions by emphasizing the importance of civic engagement. The statement declared that he believes in both the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes. As the leader of the global Church, which comprises 1.4 billion members, his participation highlights a personal commitment to the political systems of his birth country. This stance provides a clear example of how religious leaders can engage with national civic duties without necessarily endorsing specific political outcomes.

Chicago Roots and Personal Identity

Born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, Leo holds the distinction of being the first US-born Pope. His decision to vote reflects his enduring ties to his hometown and the broader American context. By casting his vote remotely, he bridges the gap between his spiritual leadership in the Vatican and his personal identity as an American. This move sets a historical precedent for future pontiffs, who may now face questions about their own national allegiances and voting rights.

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Political Context and Past Criticism

Despite his non-partisan role, Leo has not shied away from political discourse when necessary. He previously drew criticism from President Donald Trump after sharply criticizing the Iran war. When asked about recent election results in Texas, where Democrats won both the governorship and a US senate seat, Leo declined to comment. This silence aligns with his typical avoidance of overtly political statements, even as his personal actions invite speculation about his views.

South America Tour and Regional Unity

The voting announcement occurred during the launch of his South America homecoming tour. Leo is traveling to Uruguay to open a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering regional unity. His presence in South America, far from the United States, underscores the global nature of his mission. The tour serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation, separate from the electoral politics he is observing from abroad.