Pope Leo Embarks on Historic South America Tour Following Cancer Recovery

Pope Leo leaves Rome for a 12-day pilgrimage to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. The first US-born pontiff visits former mission sites, marking a significant return to Latin America after recovering from lung cancer surgery.

Pope Leo departs from Rome on Friday to begin an extensive 12-day pilgrimage across South America. The journey concludes on November 17 and covers 31,000 kilometers through 10 distinct cities in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. This tour marks a significant homecoming for the Pontiff, who was born in Chicago but spent several decades living and working as a missionary in Peru.

Pontiff Returns to Former Mission Lands

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni clarified that Pope Leo views this pilgrimage as a return to the regions where he established deep personal connections. The 71-year-old Pontiff previously held Peruvian citizenship and served extensively in the country. He intends to strengthen the faith, renew hope, and rekindle the fire of charity among the millions of faithful expected to greet him along the route.

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The itinerary is one of the most demanding overseas tours undertaken by a Catholic leader in recent decades. Despite his age, Pope Leo plans to deliver 36 separate speeches during the trip. The schedule involves visiting major local sites for outdoor Masses and addressing governments in each of the three nations. This visit highlights the deep historical ties between the Catholic Church and Latin America.

Medical Status and Travel Safety

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo has completely healed from his lung adenocarcinoma surgery performed in October. Medical experts indicated that the disease was localized and required no further treatment beyond the operation. Consequently, the Holy See stated that no special medical precautions or additional measures are necessary for the journey.

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While his doctors cleared him for flight, experts noted that the Pontiff might require rest breaks due to the intense nature of the itinerary. The visit includes high-altitude areas in the Peruvian Andes, where supplemental oxygen may be considered. The successful recovery suggests that the risk of post-surgical complications is low and that his lungs have fully expanded without signs of infection.

Political Engagements and Regional Challenges

During his stay in Argentina, Pope Leo will address Argentine President Javier Milei, a right-wing libertarian who is seen as an ally to US President Donald Trump. This meeting follows a period of tension after the Pontiff criticized the Iran war earlier in the year. The Vatican hopes the tour will foster dialogue on critical issues such as environmental destruction, arms trafficking, and regional political instability.

Pope Leo has been a vocal critic of the current direction of global leadership in recent months. His speeches will aim to promote a message of communion and unity. He will invite leaders to recognize each other as members of the same family, emphasizing the need for cooperation in addressing complex social and political challenges.

Reconnecting with Faithful and Addressing Scandals

Latin America remains the largest Catholic region in absolute numbers, although the Church has faced challenges from fast-growing evangelical denominations. Local Catholic leaders hope this pilgrimage will reenergize the faith and help repair the Church's reputation following past abuse scandals. The visit is particularly significant as no Pope has traveled to Argentina or Uruguay since the late 1980s.

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During the trip, Pope Leo will hold meetings with survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. These engagements are part of a broader effort to heal wounds and restore trust within the community. The late Pope Francis, who also hailed from Argentina, visited Peru in 2018 but never returned to his home country, making this historic return even more poignant for the faithful.