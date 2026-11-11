Pope Leo Draws a Million to Buenos Aires Vigil on South America Tour

Pope Leo drew one million people to a Buenos Aires vigil, warning youth against chasing money and social media fame during his 12-day South America tour.

Pope Leo drew a crowd of one million people in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the third strong turnout of his 12-day South America tour. At a nighttime vigil in Argentina, the pope urged young people not to be consumed by the pursuit of money or social media popularity.

The vigil took place along the Avenida del Libertador, one of Buenos Aires' main boulevards, where throngs stretched for miles. The pope was driven slowly through the crowd in an open-air popemobile, and the vehicle stopped frequently so security officials could bring forward babies for him to bless.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Defends Trade Unions Amid Argentina Labor Crisis

Pope Leo Warns Youth Against Idols and Social Media Cruelty

In his speech, Pope Leo warned young people against worshipping modern-day idols such as success or physical appearance. He said some young people go so far as to lie, betray or humiliate someone on social media.

Many people in the crowd waved cell phones, and their screens shone in the black night. Chants of 'This is the pope's youth!' rang out as Pope Leo passed by, reflecting the enthusiasm of the gathering.

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The vigil followed a day trip by Pope Leo to Cordoba, Argentina's second city, where he drew 650,000 people to an outdoor Mass earlier on Tuesday. The Avenida del Libertador Mass he led on Monday, November 9, 2026, drew 2.5 million people, the largest event of his papacy so far, which is 18 months old.

Pope Leo Challenges Javier Milei Over Austerity Cuts

Pope Leo has directly challenged Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian and close ally of US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, November 8, 2026, the pope urged Milei not to target Argentina's poorest citizens.

Milei has pushed an austerity agenda that the Church has criticized for cutting social services. Milei has said the spending cuts were necessary to bring inflation under control.

Angel Sixto Rossi, the Cordoba Cardinal and a critic of the austerity policies, welcomed the pope's visit as a chance for Pope Leo to see how Argentina is suffering under Milei's measures. In an interview with Argentine media, Rossi said the pope knows how beautiful the people of Argentina are, and also the ugly part, which he described as the leadership of the government. He added that the pope does not arrive blindfolded.

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A person named Gomez said that in these difficult times, Pope Leo is greatly needed, describing him as someone who is truly concerned about the poor.

Why the Tour Matters for Catholic Argentina and the Region

Pope Leo is the first pope to visit Catholic-majority Argentina since 1987. The trip is also part of a three-country tour that runs through November 17, 2026, which includes stops in Uruguay and Peru.

The Vatican is seeking to reinforce a region that has long been a Catholic stronghold, but where the Church has been losing ground to fast-growing evangelical denominations. Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said Cordoba was chosen as a stop because of its central location, which allows pilgrims to travel easily from neighboring provinces.

Pope Leo, the first US-born pope, spent decades as a missionary in Peru. The Vatican has described the trip, one of the most demanding foreign tours by a pope in decades, as a homecoming for him.