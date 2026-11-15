Pope Leo Condemns Amazon Exploitation During Emotional Return to Peru

Pope Leo delivers a forceful critique of deforestation and violence against Indigenous leaders in the Peruvian Amazon during a historic pilgrimage to his former missionary home.

Pope Leo returned to Peru, a nation where he once served as a missionary and bishop for two decades, to deliver a powerful condemnation of the environmental devastation and human rights abuses plaguing the Amazon rainforest.

During a twelve-day tour of South America that has drawn record crowds, the Pontiff traveled to Pucallpa, an eastern gateway to the Amazon, where he met with Indigenous leaders and missionaries at the waterfront of Lake Yarinacocha. In this deeply personal visit to his adopted homeland, Pope Leo spoke with urgent clarity about the systematic destruction of the region, urging Catholics to resist with perseverance the deforestation and pollution driven by illegal gold mining and oil production.

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Irregular Economic Model Threatens Local Communities

He emphasized that these are not isolated accidents but the direct consequences of an irresponsible economic model that exploits natural resources and undermines the very existence of local communities. The Pope warned that such patterns of exploitation threaten the delicate balance of creation and often benefit only a few at the expense of the many. This visit comes at a critical time, as Indigenous communities in Peru face mounting pressure from illegal logging, coca cultivation, and agricultural expansion.

Advocacy groups report that those who resist drug trafficking and illicit commercial activities are subject to rising violence, with thirty-five Indigenous leaders killed in the past fifteen years, more than half of them in the current decade. Pope Leo lamented these killings, calling them murders that must be solved, and highlighted the plight of tribal leaders who have been silenced for defending their ancestral territories.

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The environmental data underscores the severity of the crisis, with Global Nature Watch reporting that Peru lost approximately two hundred thousand hectares of natural forest in 2025 alone. The Pope reproached an economic system that tends to exploit nature and cultures for immediate gain, urging a shift toward sustainable practices that respect both the environment and the people who depend on it.

Unprecedented Scale Draws Millions On Tour

The scale of Pope Leo's current journey has been unprecedented, with an estimated twelve million people participating in events across the three-nation tour. His emotional return to Peru was marked by massive gatherings, particularly in Cusco, where an enthusiastic crowd of approximately five hundred thousand people lined the route for miles. Despite heavy rain, these supporters pressed against police barriers, holding personal signs and waiting for hours to greet the Pope as he traveled in an open-air popemobile.

The journey has been physically demanding, covering over two thousand kilometers in twelve hours with three flights, a feat that has drawn attention given the Pope's recent health challenges. Just a month before this trip, Pope Leo underwent surgery for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Medical experts have confirmed that the cancer was localized and had not spread, and no further treatment is required.

However, the high altitude of cities like Cusco, located at over three thousand seven hundred meters above sea level, poses potential risks for altitude sickness. While doctors state that the Pope faces no special dangers, they have advised rest breaks as he recovers. The visit to Cusco, once the center of the Inca Empire, included a stop at the archaeological site of Saqsaywaman, an ancient Inca fortress that stands as a testament to the rich history of the region.

Forceful Voice Addresses Global Leadership

Pope Leo, who originally hails from the United States but has deep ties to Peru, has positioned himself as a more forceful voice on the world stage in recent months. He has previously drawn attention for denouncing global leadership directions and even incurred the ire of US President Donald Trump by criticizing military actions in Iran. This current tour continues his pattern of engaging directly with local populations and addressing complex global issues through a moral and humanitarian lens.

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For the Indigenous communities of the Peruvian Amazon, the Pope's visit represents both a source of great joy and a strategic opportunity to amplify their demands. In Pucallpa, home to the Shipibo-Konibo people, activists hope that the global spotlight will draw attention to their poor living conditions and the urgent need for protection.

Cecilio Soria, an Indigenous human rights activist, expressed that while the arrival of the Pope is a cause for celebration, it is also a crucial platform to make their grievances and problems heard on an international stage. The visit highlights the stark contrast between the spiritual significance of the region and the harsh realities of economic exploitation.

As Pope Leo moved from Chiclayo, where he served as bishop from twenty fifteen to twenty twenty three, to Lima and eventually back to Rome, the tour underscored the deep connection between faith, environmental stewardship, and social justice. The widespread attendance and emotional responses from the crowds reflect a broader desire for change and accountability in how natural resources are managed.

The Pope's words in Pucallpa served as a direct challenge to those profiting from the destruction of the Amazon, framing the defense of the environment as a moral imperative for all Catholics. By linking the spiritual health of the planet with the physical safety of Indigenous peoples, Pope Leo has reinforced the idea that environmental conservation and human rights are inextricably linked.

The tour has not only brought attention to the specific issues in Peru but has also highlighted the global implications of local exploitation, calling for a unified response to protect the Amazon and its inhabitants from further harm.