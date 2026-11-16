Pope Leo ends his historic 12-day South America journey in Peru, meeting 13 million people across three nations while addressing climate change, political austerity, and clergy abuse.

Pope Leo concluded his demanding 12-day pilgrimage through South America on Monday in Lima, Peru, leading a farewell Mass at the Las Palmas Air Base. This final stop marked the end of a three-nation tour that has drawn a record 13 million people across various events and included forceful speeches defending democratic institutions and decrying global conflict.

Historic Attendance and Personal Connections

The visit to Peru represented the most personal leg of the journey for the Pontiff, who is originally from Chicago and previously served as a missionary and bishop in the country for approximately 20 years. He holds dual citizenship as both a US and Peruvian national. Addressing a crowd of some 1.5 million people gathered on a field at the airbase, Pope Leo declared that he considers Peruvians his people. He told the faithful, I will always carry you with me, a statement that drew enthusiastic applause from the massive congregation.

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Political Appeals and Climate Advocacy

During the tour, Pope Leo engaged directly with political leaders in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. He urged Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian ally of US President Donald Trump, to avoid targeting Argentina's poorest citizens with an austerity agenda that the Church has strongly criticized for cutting essential social services. In Peru, he called on President Keiko Fujimori to build confidence among her people following her narrow election victory earlier this year.

Addressing Climate Crisis and Social Justice

At an event on Sunday in a Peruvian city serving as an eastern gateway to the Amazon rainforest, Pope Leo decried the exploitation of the region. He urged Catholics to oppose with perseverance the deforestation and pollution threatening the world's largest rainforest. His messages throughout the trip emphasized bridging divides and protecting vulnerable populations from economic and environmental harm.

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Clergy Abuse Survivors Express Discontent

While many faithful celebrated the visit, some survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy criticized the scale of their meetings with the Pope. The Vatican reported that Pope Leo met with six survivors in Peru and five in Argentina, discussing how the Church can better listen to victims. Outside the Vatican embassy in Lima, where Leo stayed, some victims staged a small protest. Jose Escardó, a survivor, stated that many victims hoped to meet him, hoping to be heard and for the Pope to look them in the eyes and listen to their stories.

Massive Crowds and Enduring Faith

Pope Leo has appeared in good form throughout the tour, delivering long speeches in a firm voice despite enduring blustering winds in Uruguay and high altitudes and hot temperatures in Peru. His arrival in Lima on November 11 drew an estimated 3 million people, marking the largest event of his 18-month papacy and the largest papal event since 2015. Attendees like 70-year-old Kelea Osorio, who camped out overnight, described the visit as a blessing that brought peace and hope to the community.

Bittersweet Farewell in Former Mission Territory

For residents of Chiclayo, where Pope Leo served as bishop from 2015 to 2023, the visit was bittersweet. The city saw an emotional two-day return for the Pontiff, knowing that his duties leading the wider Church may prevent future visits. 60-year-old Rita Vigil expressed nostalgia but affirmed that the Pope carries her heart in his, with supporters offering prayers for his continued health and service after he underwent lung cancer surgery less than a month before this intense foreign tour began.