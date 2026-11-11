Pope Leo Arrives in Peru for Emotional Homecoming After Argentina Visit

Pope Leo lands in Callao, Peru, for a historic homecoming visit. The first Peruvian pope meets President Keiko Fujimori amid massive crowds and political scrutiny following his record-breaking Argentina trip.

Pope Leo arrived in the port city of Callao, Peru, on Wednesday, marking an emotional homecoming for the first Peru vian citizen to lead the Catholic Church. The Pontiff emerged from his aircraft to find children holding flowers and singing, while crowds pressed against iron fencing around the runway to take photographs with their cellphones. Some attendees wore shirts declaring that The Pope returns home, signaling the deep personal significance of this trip for the nation.

Pope Leo Arrival Details in Callao Peru

This visit serves as the final and most personal stop on Leo's twelve-day, three-nation journey through South America. The Pontiff, who was born in Chicago and holds dual United States and Peruvian citizenship, is returning to the region where he served as a missionary for approximately twenty years before his election last year. He will spend three days in the northern city of Chiclayo, the location where he served as bishop from 2015 to 2023, allowing for poignant reunions with old friends and former parishioners.

Also read Larger-than-life Leo statue awaits the pope on Peru’s Pacific coast

Keiko Fujimori Meeting and Political Context

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori greeted Leo on the tarmac, and the Pontiff is scheduled to head to the presidential palace in Lima to address her. Ms. Fujimori assumed the presidency this year following an election marred by fraud accusations and significant vote-counting delays. Her victory marks the return of one of Peru's most influential and polarizing political dynasties, as she is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori. The former leader, who was in office from 1990 to 2000, spent many years in jail after leaving the presidency and was convicted of human rights abuses before dying in 2024.

Historical Tensions and Human Rights Issues

The visit will test how directly Leo is willing to engage with the domestic politics of his adopted nation. Alberto Fujimori was pardoned in 2017, a decision that Leo, then Bishop Robert Prevost, publicly criticized. He stated that the former president should personally seek forgiveness from victims if Peru was to achieve genuine reconciliation. Relations between the late Mr. Fujimori's government and sectors of the Catholic Church were frequently tense, particularly concerning human rights during the state's fight against the Maoist Shining Path insurgency. Church figures also opposed the 1995 amnesty granted to members of the security forces accused of rights abuses.

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Public Fervor and Souvenir Economy Boom

Peru has prepared for this homecoming with intense fervor, featuring a fourteen-meter tall statue depicting Leo with outstretched arms that towers over a seaside park in Callao. Merchants in Lima are currently selling pope-themed shirts and souvenirs, and inmates at the country's largest women's prison have stitched velvet dolls bearing his likeness. In Lima, the main plaza erupted into loud cheers as a big screen showed Leo's plane touch down, with people waving flags and wearing themed apparel. Camila Cerazo, age twenty-seven, arrived with her toddler, husband, and relatives, noting that people identified with Leo much more since learning of his Peruvian nationality.

Argentina Visit Success and Health Status

Earlier on Wednesday, Leo concluded his visit to Argentina, which drew a record six million people over three days. At an outdoor Mass, a crowd of two million stretched for miles outside the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan, Argentina's most important Catholic devotional site. He also visited one of Argentina's largest penitentiaries, where he hugged several inmates and urged guards to treat detainees humanely. During the Argentina trip, Leo urged consideration for the disadvantaged, criticizing President Javier Milei's austerity agenda for affecting the poor. Mr. Milei's eyes welled with tears as he bid farewell to Leo on the tarmac, a surprising display of emotion from a president known for criticizing Leo's Argentine predecessor, Francis. Leo began this trip less than a month after lung cancer surgery and has appeared in good form, delivering long speeches in a firm, clear voice.