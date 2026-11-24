A new book collecting Pope Francis' private diaries reveals he believed he saw the Devil three times and once saw the entrance to Hell, and describes a two-year spiritual crisis he called the worst trial of his life.

VATICAN CITY - The late Pope Francis suffered a two-year spiritual crisis starting in 2021 in which he felt tempted by the Devil and struggled with how to wield power over the Catholic Church, a new collection of his private diaries published Tuesday revealed.

The volume, The Private Diary of Pope Francis, collects entries Francis made from December 1992 until August 2024, about eight months before his death on April 21, 2025. He led the Church for 12 years. Cardinal Victor Fernandez, a close Francis collaborator and fellow Argentine, collected the diaries and arranged them into a volume with his own accompanying commentary. It is the first time a pope's diaries have been published since the 1960s.

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Pope Francis Devil Temptation Entries

An entry from January 24, 2021, at the beginning of the crisis, lists three times throughout Francis' life when he thought he had seen the Devil, including once as pope in a meeting with Vatican officials. I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice, Francis wrote in that entry. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.

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Francis recounted a first episode about 15 years earlier, as archbishop of Buenos Aires, when he saw the Devil from a car window returning home. I can't forget his menacing and, at the same time, seductive eyes, he wrote. A second vision occurred in a Carmelite chapel during Mass. He was watching me with eyes of fire, Francis wrote.

I can't forget that gaze, stronger than the previous. They were like flames of fire. A 2021 entry describing the crisis said: It was all mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation. Fernandez wrote that Francis ultimately recognized it was the worst trial that had tormented him and that he felt he was in a continual battle not to fall into this demonic seduction.

Pope Francis Hell Vision Rosary

In a June 7, 2018, entry, Francis wrote that the night before he saw the entrance to hell. Pagan seduction in full force. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me, he wrote, adding that he grabbed the Rosary as a weapon. It's dangerous to approach the gate of hell because flames can leap out and burn, he wrote.

The diaries also address Francis' contested 2018 visit to Chile, when he was sharply criticized for dismissing allegations of sexual abuse and cover-up against a bishop. He later apologized and summoned the country's bishops to Rome, where they all offered to resign. Devastated because of the situation in Chile, Francis wrote in a 2021 entry. It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious.

Fernandez recounts being in a meeting with the pope in 2023 when another bishop asked why Francis did not chastise an unnamed Vatican official who had been speaking badly about him in public. Fernandez says Francis responded that he felt a strong sensation that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience. Throughout the diary, Francis criticized himself for occasional feelings of disdain, envy and pride.

The proud, self-sufficient, cynical, self-deceptive Jorge, he described himself on December 30, 2022. On January 15, 2017, he confessed to experiencing a very bad spirit of anger and discontent. Mercy is a recurrent theme. I felt, looking back, all the evil I've done in life.

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Pope Francis Mercy Spiritual Concerns

I'm in such abundant need of the Lord's mercy, he wrote on January 5, 1997. Francis worried his days were short. In 1996, at age 60, he wrote: I want to do good during the little time I have left, desiring to be good. How much time I've used badly.

In 2001, he wrote that these 65 years make me think about the end. I'm already counting down. After becoming pope in 2013, he wrote on April 9, 2016, that the attacks of the devil under different aspects have increased. Could it be a sign that my time is up and he doesn't want to lose, he asked.

The journal contains 86 pages written before his election as pope in 2013, and another 55 written afterwards, totaling 160 pages. Fernandez said Francis asked him to make the musings inside the black plastic journal known to the world. Upon Francis' death, Fernandez expressed concern to his successor, Leo XIV, that the book might end up abandoned in a warehouse somewhere.

Pope Francis Successor Cardinal Prevost

He was allowed to publish passages, noting that the spiritual concerns present in his heart are very explicit and can be helpful to us. Fernandez also recounts Francis commenting on senior officials, including US Cardinal Robert Prevost, who in May 2025 was elected his successor and became Pope Leo. Francis called Prevost a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man.

He said Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah had a refined spiritual sensitivity and that German Cardinal Gerhard Muller seems aggressive, but he's a good man. Most recent popes have directed that their papers be burned after their deaths, though some papers of John Paul II were later made public. The last pope to have diaries published posthumously was John XXIII, who died in 1963. One of the briefest entries came on July 21, 2013: They elected me pope on March 13.