Pope Accepts Retirement of Bishop Jesse Mercado of Parañaque; Appoints Apostolic Administrator

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the retirement of Bishop Jesse Mercado of the Diocese of Parañaque, the first bishop of that see. Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. has been named apostolic administrator to serve as caretaker until a new bishop is appointed. The news also mentions other national church matters, including a call for prayer from Caritas PH regarding the VP impeachment process and the Pope's remarks on abuse as he begins a Spain trip.

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jesse Mercado of the Diocese of Parañaque, marking the end of his service as the ordinary of the diocese.

Following his retirement, Pope Leo XIV appointed Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. as apostolic administrator, entrusting him with the role of caretaker of the Parañaque diocese until a new bishop is named. The transition underscores the ongoing governance and pastoral care within the Catholic Church in the Philippines. Bishop Mercado's retirement closes a significant chapter in the history of the Diocese of Parañaque. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Manila on March 19, 1977.

His ecclesiastical career included service as rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Manila on February 25, 1997. Within the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), he chaired the Episcopal Commission on the Laity and the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life, reflecting his deep commitment to lay formation and family pastoral ministry.

On December 7, 2002, Bishop Mercado was named the first bishop of the newly created Diocese of Parañaque, which covers the highly urbanized cities of Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Muntinlupa. He was the last among the first bishops appointed after the Archdiocese of Manila was reorganized into five new dioceses-including Cubao, Novaliches, Pasig, and Caloocan-to reach retirement age. His leadership spanned over two decades of growth and service.

The Parañaque diocese expressed gratitude for his shepherd's heart, stating, "Your shepherd's heart continues to guide and strengthen our faith. May God bless you abundantly with joy, peace, and good health. We are grateful for you and continue to keep you in our prayers.

" In related news, Caritas Philippines urged the faithful to hold communal prayer amid developments concerning Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment. Pope Francis, while beginning his trip to Spain, noted that the issue of Church abuse remains "still an open wound.

" These additional items were part of the broader CBCP News report on Saturday, situating Bishop Mercado's retirement within the wider context of the Catholic Church in the nation





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Catholic Church Bishop Jesse Mercado Diocese Of Parañaque Apostolic Administrator Elias Ayuban Jr. Pope Leo XIV CBCP Philippines Retirement

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