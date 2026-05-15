The political crises in the Senate has led to a leadership change, an attempted arrest of a sitting senator, and a tense stand-off within the premises. The Senate adopted a motion to place the senator under its protective custody, and the DILG Secretary confirmed that the department had initiated preliminary preparations to face the charges.

What happened in the Senate has set off a potentially serious political crises that could trigger capital flight and migration outside the country, similar to what many Arab families are doing at present due to the increasingly unstable Middle East.

Mamamayang Liberal Representative Leila De Lima as main guest and speaker, having been invited to give the group a fresh update on the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte, little did anyone in the assembly, including De Lima herself, would have imagined what the day would turned out to be as it unfolded all the way in the afternoon. The vote exceeded the one-third threshold constitutional requirement, which if based on the total number of members of the lower house of 318 as of May 2026, would come to 106 votes only.

The Senate underwent a leadership change, and an attempted arrest of sitting Senator Rogelio ‘Bato’ de la Rosa led to a tense stand-off and a funny chase within the premises. The Senate adopted a motion to place Dela Rosa under its ‘protective custody’, with new Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano stating the Senate will not allow the arrest of its members within its premises by international bodies.

Despite maintaining that no actionable warrant is in the DILG’s immediate possession, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that the department had initiated preliminary preparations to face the charges, citing that the Senate should not be used as a sanctuary for those avoiding legal processes





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Senate Leadership Change Attempted Arrest Protective Custody Political Crises Attempted Arrest Of Sitting Senator Rogelio 'B Tensive Stand-Off Funny Chase Within The Premises Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla Citizenship By Spain Ley De Nietos Grandchildren Law Right Of Blood Spain's 'Law Of Democratic Memory' Spain's '2007 Historical Memory Law' Spain's 'Ley De Nietos' Grandchildren Law Right Of Blood Spain's 'Law Of Democratic Memory' Spain's '2007 Historical Memory Law'

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