POLICE VEHICLE MISUSE CRACKDOWN CENTRAL LUZON DIRECTIVE

PRO-3 Director BGen. Jess Mendez orders strict inventory and bans personal use of impounded vehicles across Central Luzon, following PNP Chief Nartatez Jr. directive. Read the full policy details here.

The Provincial Director of the Philippine National Police in Central Luzon, BGen. Jess Mendez, has issued a stern directive to all police units operating in the region to strictly adhere to existing regulations regarding recovered, impounded, and evidence vehicles. This announcement was made from the Provincial Headquarters in Camp Olivas, located in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, marking a significant escalation in internal accountability measures for law enforcement assets. The order emphasizes that these specific vehicles must never be utilized for personal purposes by any officer, regardless of their rank or seniority within the hierarchy.

Inventory Directive From PNP Chief Nartatez

This strict reminder follows a direct command from Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who required all regional directors and heads of concerned offices and units to submit a comprehensive and updated inventory of all vehicles currently under police custody. The directive mandates that this inventory must explicitly indicate each vehicle's identifying details, the specific legal basis for its custody, its present location, the designated custodian responsible for its care, and its current operational or impounded status. Furthermore, any authorized movement, turnover, or release of these vehicles must be thoroughly documented to ensure a clear chain of custody.

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Commanders Bear Full Accountability Responsibility

BGen. Jess Mendez reminded unit commanders that vehicles placed under police custody remain their direct responsibility, requiring them to properly safeguard and account for these assets at all times. He emphasized that no police personnel, regardless of rank or position, is authorized to use these vehicles for personal benefit, establishing a zero-tolerance policy for misuse. Any reported unauthorized use, failure to account for vehicles, or falsification of records will be subject to immediate and thorough investigation by the appropriate disciplinary bodies within the police force.

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Administrative And Criminal Charges For Violators

The directive places significant responsibility on police commanders to maintain accurate records and ensure that vehicles remain in their designated custody unless their movement or release is properly authorized through official channels. Personnel found responsible for violations of this policy may face severe administrative or criminal charges, depending on the circumstances and evidence gathered during the investigation. Mendez also reminded all unit commanders to exercise close supervision over vehicles under their custody and ensure that proper documentation and accountability are observed at all times to prevent any loopholes or irregularities.

Next Steps For Regional Compliance

The immediate next step involves the submission of the updated inventory to the PNP Chief's office, which will serve as the baseline for ongoing audits and random checks. PRO-3 units are expected to align their internal logbooks and property registries with the new standards set by Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to ensure full compliance. This move aims to eliminate corruption and misuse of state property, restoring public trust in the Philippine National Police by demonstrating a commitment to internal discipline and legal adherence in the handling of seized assets.