Police Seize P2.4M Shabu in Lanao del Sur Shootout, One Killed, Two Arrested

A targeted buy-bust operation in Malabang, Lanao del Sur, turned into a fatal shootout, leading to the death of a drug suspect and the arrest of two others. Authorities confiscated shabu worth 2.4 million pesos along with a firearm and a vehicle.

Authorities in Lanao del Sur, Philippines , conducted a successful anti-drug operation on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Matling village, Malabang. The operation, which was a buy-bust, resulted in a shootout after a suspect identified as alias Fahad resisted arrest.

He was fatally shot and later declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Two other suspects, alias Monalisa and alias Abdul, were taken into custody. Seized during the operation were approximately 362.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine (shabu) with an estimated street value of 2.4 million Philippine pesos.

Additionally, law enforcement recovered a vehicle, a .38 caliber revolver with two live rounds, and the buy-bust money. All arrested individuals and confiscated evidence were transported to the Malabang Municipal Police Station for processing. The operation was a coordinated effort involving the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), other Lanao del Sur police units, and the Army's 51st Infantry Battalion.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, the Lanao del Sur police director, praised the operating units for their dedication to the province's ongoing campaign against illegal drugs





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Drug Bust Shabu Lanao Del Sur Buy-Bust Operation Police Shootout Arrest Philippines

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