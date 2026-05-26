Police Seize 425 Grams of Shabu in Iloilo Buy‑Bust Operation

A coordinated buy‑bust raid by RPDEU 6 and allied units on Mabini Street in Iloilo City led to the arrest of two high‑value suspects and the confiscation of over four hundred grams of shabu, valued at nearly three million pesos.

Operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) joined forces with other law‑enforcement teams to conduct a high‑profile buy‑bust operation on the night of May 25, 2026, in the central district of Iloilo City .

The raid took place along Mabini Street in Barangay San Jose, a bustling commercial area in the City Proper District. Police confirmed that they apprehended two suspects, both identified as high‑value individuals, and seized an estimated 425 grams of suspected shabu. The seized drug material was valued at approximately two million nine hundred eighty‑one thousand pesos, a figure that underscores the seriousness of the illicit trade the unit is confronting.

The operation unfolded at roughly 11:33 p.m., with RPDEU 6 leading a swift, coordinated effort that involved the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in the same region (SOU 6), and the local Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS 7). The raid was the culmination of a month‑long surveillance campaign that began after community members reported suspicious activity linked to the suspects.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, the acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the officers’ professionalism and highlighted the vital role of citizen cooperation in the anti‑drug campaign. He urged residents across the region to continue reporting concerns, saying that timely, actionable information from the public accelerates police response and strengthens collective safety.

The suspects, known by the aliases Randy, 48, and Buka, 33, are both residents of Barangay Rizal Estanzuela and were found in possession of substantial amounts of shabu, in addition to the cash used in the buy‑bust and other non‑drug evidence. Authorities plan to file charges against them under Republic Act 9165, commonly referred to as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which criminalizes the possession, trafficking and use of dangerous drugs.

The police release also noted that the seized cocaine‑based product, commonly known as shabu, is notorious for its high potency and the harmful social effects it generates in communities throughout the Philippines. This significant interdiction demonstrates the continued commitment of regional police to dismantle drug syndicates and protect local communities.

By successfully executing a coordinated raid that leveraged both intelligence and ground‑level police work, the teams involved set a clear message that illegal drug operations will be met with decisive action. The operation also serves as a reminder that sustained community engagement, documented by the vigilance of Iloilo residents, remains a cornerstone of the national strategy to eliminate drug‑related crime. Following the arrest, investigators are reviewing the evidence gathered during the raid to ensure a thorough prosecution.

The suspects will face legal proceedings that could result in severe penalties, given the substantial quantity of drug products and the associated monetary losses inflicted upon the municipality and the wider region. The police agency reaffirms its commitment to upholding the law and forging stronger ties with local communities to safeguard public safety and eliminate the scourge of illegal drugs in Western Visayas





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buy‑Bust Shabu Seizure Iloilo City Policing Operations Community Cooperation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iloilo City and Iloilo Province Officials Honor Outgoing Police Brigadier General Josefino LiganLocal government officials in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province recognized Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan for his service and leadership as regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas before he was reassigned to the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operations in Camp Crame.

Read more »

Iloilo police arrest 55-year-old laborer, 8th most wanted personA 55-year-old laborer was arrested in Iloilo for statutory rape, and is listed as the 8th most wanted person at the provincial level

Read more »

Iloilo S暗-sub-we seize millions worth of shabu during buy-bust operationOperatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office seized more than PHP3.6 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of two drug suspects in Iloilo on May 25, 2026

Read more »

Iloilo police arrest 37-year-old security guard in buy-bust operationOperatives of the Iloilo City Police Office have arrested a 37-year-old security guard tagged as a high-value individual during a buy-bust in Iloilo City on May 25, 2026

Read more »