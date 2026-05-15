Police Region 7 Arrests Most Wanted Person of Central Visayas

The Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the most wanted person of Central Visayas during a focused police operation in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Rizal, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on May 13, 2026. The suspect, alias Jim, 40, a mechanic, and a resident of Guinsulungan, Barangay Dalingding, Daanbantayan, Cebu, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, with no bail recommended.

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the most wanted person of Central Visayas during a focused police operation in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Rizal, Sagay City , Negros Occidental on May 13, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Jim, 40, a mechanic, and a resident of Guinsulungan, Barangay Dalingding, Daanbantayan, Cebu. Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, with no bail recommended. She said the operation was conducted by Sagay City Police Station of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo).

She added that the crime allegedly stemmed from a personal grudge between the suspect and the victims. The confrontation escalated, ultimately resulting in the killing of the three victims. Malong noted that the accomplishment highlights the strengthened operational capability and unwavering commitment of PRO-NIR in tracking down high-profile fugitives and ensuring that individuals facing serious criminal charges are held accountable under the law.

Malong said this significant accomplishment further reflects the sustained operational momentum of PRO-NIR in its intensified campaign against wanted persons. She said PRO-NIR remains steadfast in sustaining aggressive and intelligence-driven manhunt operations to ensure that fugitives are swiftly identified and arrested.

Malong said the successful apprehension of the region’s most wanted person also underscores the strong coordination and cooperation between PRO-NIR and PRO 7, highlighting the importance of inter-regional collaboration in strengthening law enforcement efforts, protecting communities, and upholding the rule of law





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Arrest Most Wanted Person Central Visayas Murder Revised Penal Code Warrant Of Arrest Focused Police Operation Sagay City Negros Occidental Alias Jim Mechanic Resident Of Guinsulungan Barangay Dalingding Daanbantayan Cebu Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong PRO-NIR Public Information Office Chief Sacay City Police Station Of Negros Occidental Crime Allegedly Stemmed From A Personal Grudge The Accomplishment Highlights The Strengthened Sustained Operational Momentum Of PRO-NIR In I Strong Coordination And Cooperation Between PR Inter-Regional Collaboration In Strengthening Protecting Communities Upholding The Rule Of Law

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