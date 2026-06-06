Police recover 8 motorcycles, 2 cars in crackdown on Taguig-based criminal gang

Eastern Police District operatives arrested members of the Paps group, recovering stolen vehicles and firearms in Marikina City. The gang is believed to have stolen over 100 motorcycles since 2023.

Police operatives recovered eight motorcycles and two cars, two guns, ammunition, and clothing during a crackdown on a criminal gang operating in Metro Manila. According to the Eastern Police District (EPD), the operation was launched after a 20-year-old man reported that his motorcycle and cellphone were stolen in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City, early Thursday morning.

The victim said he and his girlfriend were buying food when two motorcycles carrying four men stopped in front of them. We were immediately pointed with a gun and told to get off the motorcycle, so we quickly turned around and bowed down, he narrated. The modus operandi was identical to another robbery that occurred on May 18 in Barangay Sto. Niño, Marikina City.

CCTV footage shows three motorcycles stopping in front of a school on Santisimo Street. The victim was forced to sit on the sidewalk while the suspects took his motorcycle. The subsequent scenes were not captured on CCTV, but the victim said a gun was still pointed at him as he walked until the suspects escaped. Using the GPS of the cellphone stolen from the Barangay Tumana victim, authorities tracked down the suspects and the vehicles.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) believes that the arrested individuals are the same ones who stole the motorcycle in Barangay Sto. Niño. There is a confession, and if you notice, the clothing matches the video we obtained, said Police Colonel Jenny Tecson, chief of the Marikina City Police Station. This is a criminal gang from Taguig, called Paps group.

We just happened to be the ones who caught them, said EPD District Director Melecio Buslig Jr. The operation of this group is NCR-wide. They operate as far as Cavite and Bulacan. Since 2023, they have taken more than 100 motorcycles by their estimate. Based on initial information from one of them, they transport the motorcycles to Mindanao.

Once they have a motorcycle, they bring it to the pier, Buslig added. The suspects are now in the custody of the Marikina City Police Station and will face multiple charges. GMA News is trying to get a statement from the suspects, but their relatives have refused to comment. Police are also identifying the owners of the other recovered vehicles to file additional complaints against the suspects.

The EPD operation is part of a broader crackdown on vehicle theft syndicates in the National Capital Region. Authorities have noted that the Paps group has been active for at least a year, targeting motorcycles and cars in various cities. The recovery of the vehicles is expected to aid ongoing investigations into the group's logistics and contacts in Mindanao. Police are also checking if the recovered firearms are linked to other crimes





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Police Operation Stolen Motorcycles Criminal Gang Marikina Taguig

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