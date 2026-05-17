Police Interception of Smuggled Cigarettes and Drug Arrests Across Luzon

The Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted two operations, one in Basay, Negros Oriental and another in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, leading to the seizure of suspected smuggled cigarettes worth approximately P74.3 million, arrest of 11 suspects, and recovery of a motorized boat.

In Basay , Negros Oriental , police intercepted around 700 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes worth P40.1 million, arresting 10 suspects and recovering the motorized boat used in transporting the contraband.

In Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, police apprehended one suspect and confiscated 57 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes valued at P3.2 million. PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of protecting the economy and ensuring that the law is enforced properly, while also highlighting the collaboration with the community and partner agencies. The 11 suspects are in police custody as legal procedures continue





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law Enforcement Legal Affairs Smuggling P24.1 Million Motorized Boat Smuggled Cigarettes Arrest Smuggling Law Enforcement Basay Negros Oriental Pagadian City Zamboanga Del Sur Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. Employee PNP Partner Agencies JOSE MELENCIO NARTATEZ JR.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senators Seek Explanation as Police Confirm Shooting IncidentSenators call for transparent investigation after a shooting incident at the Senate. Senator Raffy Tulfo calls for Senate integrity and credibility to prevail over politics and personal interests. Senator Panfilo Lacson denies insinuations and says there is no basis for the claims. Senator Risa Hontiveros calls on those making accusations to explain further.

Read more »

Philippine National Police Encourages Online Vigilance Amid Senate TensionsThe Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information online following the tensions at the Senate. The PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the need for accountability for individuals found deliberately spreading fake news related to the incident.

Read more »

Philippine National Police chief initiates investigation into allegations of unauthorized police escort for senatorPhilippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered an internal investigation into allegations that police served as the escort of a black van believed to have carried Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa out of the Senate on May 14. He also launched separate verification measures to determine if any unauthorized police assistance took place.

Read more »

Philippine Navy Intercepts Seized Smuggled CigarettesNaval forces conducted two operations on May 13 and May 15, successfully intercepting two motorboats transporting P526 million worth of foreign-brand cigarettes.

Read more »