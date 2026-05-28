Police in Davao enforce revocation of Senator dela Rosa firearms licences after ICC warrant

Regional police agencies in Davao City served a revocation order cancelling Senator Ronald dela Rosa's license to own and possess firearms and the registration of his 117 guns, following an International Criminal Court arrest warrant and pending serious criminal charges.

The Regional Civil Security Unit 11 together with the Police Regional Office 11 and the Davao City Police Office carried out the formal service of a revocation order affecting Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa on May 27 2026.

The order, issued by the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office, cancels the senator's License to Own and Possess Firearms and the registration of every gun listed under his name. According to the firearms office the senator held a Type 5 licence and had 117 firearms registered, a portfolio that now must be surrendered to the police or otherwise face charges of illegal possession.

The revocation was triggered by Section 4 of Republic Act 10591 the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act which permits the cancellation of firearm privileges when the holder faces pending criminal charges carrying a penalty of more than two years. The immediate catalyst was an international arrest warrant sought by the International Criminal Court in connection with alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Philippine drug war.

The National Bureau of Investigation had asked the police to act swiftly, citing risks to officers who might be required to execute the warrant. The procedural steps were meticulously documented. The revocation order arrived by email on May 26 and was forwarded to the chief of the regional civil security unit, Police Colonel Jomar Alexis Yap.

He coordinated with the regional director, Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, and conducted an operational briefing to align security protocols, chain of custody procedures and inter‑agency communication. The Davao City Police Office, led by Police Colonel Peter Madria, placed the Maa Police Station on standby and prepared tracker teams to monitor the senator's movements throughout the city.

The lawyer for the senator, Attorney Vicente Adrian Pajaro, received the order and indicated he would discuss the next steps with his client and cooperate with authorities. He emphasized that the implementation was carried out in accordance with the rule of law and professional standards. Authorities warned that any continued possession or use of the firearms after revocation would constitute illegal possession, even if the weapons remain in a private residence.

Captain Hazel Caballero, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office, explained that the police are ready to assist national agencies such as the NBI in executing the surrender of the weapons and that all police stations have been instructed to keep the senator under monitoring. She also noted that the police have not yet received an official copy of the ICC warrant, so they remain on a monitoring posture until formal documents arrive.

The Supreme Court had already denied the senator's request for a temporary restraining order to block his arrest, and the Department of Justice subsequently authorized the police and the bureau of investigation to proceed with the arrest. The revocation of the firearms licences is presented by the police as part of a broader effort to uphold public safety, enforce due process and demonstrate impartiality in high‑profile cases involving senior public officials





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Ronald Dela Rosa Firearms Licence Revocation International Criminal Court Davao Police Operation Republic Act 10591

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